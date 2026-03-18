The 1975 and Yungblud among acts featured in Teenage Cancer Trust art exhibition

The 1975, Courteeners and Yungblud are among the musicians to feature in a new art exhibition and print series for the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT).

The star-studded display involves a series of images from different artists’ concerts which look at how the performer and the audience experience live music together.

The exhibition will also include images of The Kooks, Geese and Bring Me The Horizon, and will be available to view at the Royal Albert Hall in London this spring as part of the charity’s annual fundraising efforts.

Yungblud performing onstage (Tom Pallant/Teenage Cancer Trust)

The display is titled Good Energy, referring to the term fans use in the crowd at a concert to “look out for each other”, according to the charity.

It is a collection of 21 limited edition silk screen prints created using a 5-6 layer screen process which was pioneered by print studio White Duck Editions.

The technique has been used to give the images additional depth and texture, and aims to capture the “feeling” of the pictured concerts and the energy onstage.

Other artists showcased in the exhibition include The Cure, Wolf Alice, Nick Cave and Keane, as well as Enter Shikari, Elbow and Nia Archives.

Loyle Carner, Skunk Anansie, The Big Moon, Shame, The Snuts and Wunderhorse will also be part of the new display.

Frank Carter performing with The Sex Pistols last year (Andy Paradise/Teenage Cancer Trust)

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will also be showcased, and the image chosen is from when the group performed for TCT in 2025 – which Carter called a “dream come true”.

The musician, 41, said: “There is so much misery and suffering in the modern world, people want a chance to escape.

“When the crowd comes with the same energy as the band on stage and everyone moves as one… that’s where the best energy is born and it moves everyone present.

“It’s a gift to be part of that and is the reason why we do what we do.”

A star-studded list of musicians chose which images would be featured in the exhibition, including The 1975, Geese and Fontaines DC.

The Kooks are among the artists who will be showcased in the exhibition (Sterling Chandler/Teenage Cancer Trust)

Micky England, head of music merchandise and e-commerce, said: “Good energy is that feeling when a gig locks in and the crowd becomes part of the show.

“We have created stunning limited edition artworks featuring Frank Carter crowd-surfing, an intimate gig with The 1975, Nia Archives lost in the spotlight and many more special moments chosen by the artists for this project.

“Each image has been captured by incredible photographers who really get live music and reinterpreted by experts White Duck Editions into beautiful silk screen prints.

“These are shots you want on your wall to remember how it felt to be right there in it and they are hand signed by your favourite artists.

“Every sale helps fund vital support for young people with cancer across the UK.”

The exhibition will launch on March 18 and will be on display at the London venue until April 19, running alongside the charity’s annual fundraising gigs.

This year’s TCT concerts were curated by The Cure’s Robert Smith, and will see acts such as Elbow, Wolf Alice and My Bloody Valentine take the stage in London later this month.