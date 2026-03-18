Race Across The World will return next month with ‘toughest journey yet’

Race Across The World will return next month with its “toughest journey yet”, as five pairs battle it out to win the cash prize.

The popular BBC One show sees two-person teams venture across countries with no smartphones, no bank cards, only limited resources and the cash equivalent it would cost to fly the route.

The latest series of the show will see the groups tasked with travelling more than 12,000km across Europe and Asia, as they hope to be the first to cross the finish line and snap up the £20,000 reward.

Race Across The World will return next month (BBC/Studio Lambert/Gary Moyes/PA)

The pairs will travel across countries including Italy, Greece, Turkey and Georgia on their journey, as they are pushed to their mental and physical limits.

They will also venture through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, with the final destination bringing them to the shores of Lake Khovsgol in northern Mongolia.

Among the contestants competing for the cash prize are best friends Jo and Kush, siblings Katie and Harrison, and father-daughter duo Molly and Andrew.

Also taking part in the competition are cousins Puja and Roshni and in-laws Mark and Margo.

The award-winning series first launched in 2019, and following its success it led to a celebrity spin-off which first aired in 2023.

The new series of Race Across The World will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday April 2 at 8pm.