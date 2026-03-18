Mark Bonnar returns for Line Of Duty series seven as new cast revealed

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar will reprise his role in hit BBC drama Line Of Duty for its highly anticipated seventh series.

The 57-year-old, who recently starred in The Celebrity Traitors, will return to the series after more than a decade as former Deputy Chief Constable Mike Dryden.

The Shetland star was last seen on the show during its second series in 2014, which saw his character arrested for perverting the course of justice.

Bonnar will return to the hit crime drama, which will air next year (Ian West/PA)

He will join actors Owen Teale, Perry Fitzpatrick and Christina Chong – who will reprise their roles in the next instalment of Jed Mercurio’s hit crime thriller, which is due to air next year.

Elsewhere, Tom Weston-Jones will be joining the cast as new character Detective Inspector Dominic Gough.

Gough has been described as the “charismatic” leader of Tactical Operations Unit 7 (TO-7) who has been praised for his success in taking down organised crime operations, but has also been accused of abusing his position in power to act as a sexual predator.

Along with Weston-Jones, other new additions to the cast include Laura Aikman, Amy Leigh Hickman and Levi Brown – who will play detective constables in the new series.

Laura Aikman is among the new additions to the Line Of Duty cast (James Manning/PA)

Previously, it has been announced that Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar are among the cast members who will reprise their roles in the next instalment of the hit crime thriller.

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle will also be joining the cast to play a guest lead role in the new series.

Series writer and creator Mercurio said: “I’m honoured to be working with our brilliant new cast members, and I know the audience will be thrilled to see some much-loved old faces returning from previous seasons.”

Simon Heath, World Productions chief executive and creative director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome such a great new cast to join so many well-loved actors from the history of the show.”

The upcoming series of the show will follow the anti-corruption unit AC-12, after being disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards, as the team are assigned their most sensitive case so far.

Line Of Duty series seven will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next year, with further details yet to be announced.