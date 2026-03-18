Fights, explosions and familiar faces in Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer

Spider-Man is met with faces from his past including Dr Bruce Banner, The Punisher and Scorpion in the action-packed first trailer for the upcoming film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the teenage superhero, also known as Peter Parker, navigate his lonely new life after a spell was cast to make the world forget his real identity in order to save the universe.

The preview, released by Sony Pictures Releasing UK, sees Spider-Man swing into action yet again as he is faced with his latest set of challenges.

It opens with Tom Holland back in his role as Peter Parker, watching a video of his ex-girlfriend Michelle Jones “MJ” Watson (Zendaya) and his friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), who have forgotten he existed since the memory-wiping spell was cast.

The trailer then cuts to Parker navigating his lonely new life, and in a voice-over he says: “Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other.

“Something bad was going to happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me. Because I’m not just Peter Parker, I’m Spider-Man.”

The teaser then shows Spider-Man in the midst of a fight scene where viewers see him meet The Punisher, whose real name is Frank Castle.

Zendaya and Tom Holland star in the upcoming Spider-Man movie (Yui Mok/PA)

The anti-hero, played by John Bernthal, is known to fans through his eponymous spin-off series.

He hits Spider-Man with his van and after a brief verbal confrontation, Spider-Man launches himself into the vehicle, causing them both to crash out the back of it.

Following their fight, Spider-Man is seen as his civilian self at a party, where he watches on from across the room as his MJ flirts with another man.

In a voiceover, he says: “Sometimes Spider-Man has to do the hard thing even if it breaks Peter Parker’s heart.”

The trailer then sees Parker waking up inside a spider’s web and experiencing heightened senses and strange behaviour as he asks: “What is happening to me?”

Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland star in the new film (Yui Mok/PA)

Fans then see Parker seek help from Dr Bruce (Mark Ruffalo), known to fans as superhero The Incredible Hulk.

Another clip shows him leaving flowers at the grave of his aunt May, who was killed in the most recent Spider-Man film.

Over a series of dramatic fight scenes, a voice says: “Spiders have three life cycles. When between cycles, it can leave the spider vulnerable to threats.”

A glimpse of a mysterious character with their face concealed is then shown, and fans have begun to speculate that it could be Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, whose character’s identity is yet to be confirmed.

Mark Ruffalo returns to Marvel for the new Spider-Man film (Ian West/PA)

The trailer also sees Michael Mando return as supervillain Scorpion telling Spider-Man to stay out of his way as he wreaks havoc on New York City.

The trailer builds to a climax with explosions, violence and action-packed scenes which show Spider-Man faced with samurai-wielding ninja clan The Hand, known to fans from Marvel spin-off series The Defenders.

The trailer ends as Parker brings flowers to a party hosted by MJ and Ned as he claims he is “just a neighbour”.

MJ responds with a nod to the animated spin-off TV series, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, and calls him a “friendly neighbour”.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in cinemas on July 31 2026.