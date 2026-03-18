Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg announce birth of baby boy

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has revealed she has given birth to a baby boy with partner YouTube star Joe Sugg.

In a joint post on Instagram, they posted a picture of the newborn wrapped in a blanket, with the words: “Never felt a love like it”.

The post added: “Baby Bowden Mark Richard Sugg,” with the date 16/03/26 – suggesting he was born on Tuesday.

The couple met on the BBC dancing show when they were paired during the 16th series in 2018.

They revealed they were expecting a baby together in an Instagram post in September.

The post has been liked by celebrities including TV presenter Helen Skelton, who also posted a series of heart emojis.

Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse wrote: “The cutest baby.”

And social media star George Clarke, who was a finalist in the last series of Strictly, said: “Congratulations, such amazing news.”

Australian Buswell took part in the last series of Strictly, but her partner, Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, was forced to pull out after injuring his calf.

Buswell won the glitterball trophy in the 2024 series alongside her celebrity dance partner, comedian Chris McCausland, who was the first blind person to compete on and win the series.