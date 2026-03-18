Dani Dyer-Bowen describes her love for ‘so fun’ caravan holidays

Dani Dyer-Bowen has spoken of her love of caravan holidays and said knowing that people are enjoying her latest TV show is “the best thing ever”.

The reality TV star has teamed up with her father, Danny Dyer, for The Dyers’ Caravan Park, which follows the pair as they attempt to revive a holiday park in Kent. The show has just been renewed for a second series on Sky.

Appearing at an event to promote Sky’s upcoming new shows, Dyer-Bowen told the Press Association: “I just think caravan holidays are so fun.

“They’re so simple, but they are just great. You know, going with your mates, going to the clubhouse, taking your kids to the arcade, just running around, having all that fresh air.

“You never know… what sort of response you’re going to get when you do a new series.

“The fact it’s got so much love and people are actually watching it is the best thing ever.”

Other stars attending Thursday night’s event included actors James McAvoy, Ashley Walters, Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan.

It was announced that McAvoy will star in a new Sky Original comic crime thriller from Frankie Boyle and Neil Webster, named Meantime.

A new social experiment, The 100 Day Split, will follows six couples who have been together since childhood and are challenged to spend 100 days apart.

A new crime drama, Superfakes, will be executive produced by award-winning actress Lucy Liu, who will also star in it alongside Ken Leung.

And Jack Whitehall will be seen in The ’Burbs from next month, while new drama PONIES will star Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in May.