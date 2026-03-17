Zendaya: Many people fooled by AI-generated photos of wedding to Tom Holland

Hollywood star Zendaya has said “many people were fooled” by AI-generated photos that appear to show her wedding to Tom Holland.

It comes amid speculation the pair have tied the knot, after the Euphoria star’s stylist Law Roach claimed that the couple’s wedding has already taken place.

Speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel on his US late-night talk show the actress, 29, addressed the rumours surrounding her nuptials and the fake images that have followed.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are rumoured to have tied the knot (Yui Mok/PA)

When Kimmel asked if the star had seen the recent headlines speculating her marriage, she quipped: “Really? I haven’t seen any of them.”

Zendaya went on to address the AI-generated wedding photos that have been circulating online, and said: “Many people have been fooled by them.

“While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous’. And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real’.”

Speculation that Zendaya is married intensified after the star was recently pictured sporting a bridal white dress and wearing a gold band on her left hand at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their relationship in 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The couple first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and will be reunited on screen later this year in their fourth superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Speaking about the superhero film franchise, Zendaya told Kimmel: “It’s such a huge part of our story, obviously.

“We grew up making those films, and it’s such a privilege to be able to do them. I know Tom cares so much about the role and doing it, and he’s just the best Spider-Man ever.”

The couple have kept their romance largely private, but confirmed their relationship in November 2021 and got engaged last year.

They will also reunite on the big screen in 2026 as co-stars in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.