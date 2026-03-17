Tina Fey pulls ‘Epstein files’ from bag in Mary Poppins gag for SNL UK teaser

US actress Tina Fey has descended into London dressed as Mary Poppins to give the cast of the UK edition of Saturday Night Live (SNL) props including a folder titled The Epstein Files ahead of its first show this weekend.

The 55-year-old, who was previously the head writer and lead cast member on the sketch show’s US version, will host the UK series’ first episode on March 21, where she will be joined by indie band Wet Leg as the musical guest.

In a preview released by Sky TV on Tuesday, Fey is dressed as the British nanny from the 1964 musical film starring Julie Andrews, as she floats down with an umbrella to speak to the cast of the new show.

The trailer opens with the show’s inaugural cast: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The group are talking about the countdown to the launch of the show, and actress Marlow asks how the group will communicate the key information such as when it will air to the public.

Nash responds: “We’ll just find a way to pop it in.”

The camera then pans over to Fey in her Mary Poppins outfit, suspended in mid-air and putting on a British accent as she says: “Did someone say Poppins?”

As the star floats down from the ceiling she continues to speak in her accent which she drops halfway through, and says: “Gather around children, nanny is here with everything you need for a practically perfect… You know what, I’m going to drop the voice.

“I’ve got everything you need for your first ever SNL UK.”

Tina Fey dressed as Mary Poppins in the preview for the show (Ian West/PA)

Fey then opens her bag and pulls out a series of props including colourful scarves, a short brown wig and a large lamp, serving as a nod to Mary Poppins’ never-ending magical bag from the classic Disney film.

She then pulls out a crown and says: “In case you guys want to do royal stuff.”

The star revealed other props including “a really long shoe” and an eel pie, before she pulled out a large case of files which read “The Epstein files” in big red letters.

The gag refers to the collection of documents detailing the activities of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, which have named high-profile figures including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Cast member Young then said: “Oh that’s us.”

“We’re not in them, we’re just going to do jokes about them,” comedian and writer Magliano quipped.

Tina Fey made reference to the so-called Epstein files in the teaser (Ian West/PA)

The final item in Fey’s bag was a sign which read: “I’m Tina Fey and I’m hosting SNL UK this week. Why? Because I thought it’d get me dual citizenship. It did not.”

Marlow then said: “Hang on, is that why you asked us all to marry you?”

The rest of the cast then revealed they were wearing engagement rings, before Fey made a quick escape and ascended back up into the ceiling of the studio.

As she departed, she said: “Winch me up boys. This really hurts my crotch. Goodbye children.”

SNL UK will be broadcast live from London at 10pm every Saturday night on Sky, with each episode lasting 75 minutes and a different host taking to the stage each week alongside the show’s cast.

The show’s US version has been running since 1975, and is responsible for launching the careers of the likes of Fey, Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy.

Saturday Night Live UK will launch on Sky and streaming service Now every Saturday from March 21, and will also be available on catch-up.