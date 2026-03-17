Paddy McGuinness says he went on weight-loss journey after he ‘hit rock bottom’

Comedian Paddy McGuinness has said he embarked on his recent weight-loss journey after he “hit rock bottom”.

Earlier this year, the 52-year-old opened up about his fitness journey and shared his transformation on social media, having followed a new fitness regime for 75 days called the 75 Hard challenge.

McGuinness told Men’s Health UK that he enjoyed taking on the challenge and, speaking about his new physique, he said it is “nice to show other blokes it’s attainable”.

McGuinness underwent the 75 Hard challenge (David Venni/Men’s Health UK)

The 75 Hard is a fitness challenge created by US entrepreneur Andy Frisella, and according to his website, it entails two 45-minute workouts a day – one of which must be outside – drinking 4.5 litres of water a day, following a diet of your choice, no alcohol and reading 10 pages of a non-fiction book each day.

McGuinness, who finished the challenge in January, spoke about how he decided to overindulge before taking on the challenge and said: “I thought, ‘I’m going to have a real blowout, hit rock bottom’.

“I don’t recommend it. Just for me personally, I thought, ‘I’ll see if I can get myself out of it’.”

He told the fitness magazine: “I think one of the biggest things is the clarity you feel – you’re reading books every night, you’re in a routine, your diet’s good.”

McGuinness said the challenge made him feel ‘clarity’ (David Venni/Men’s Health UK)

McGuinness also revealed that after posting about the challenge to his 2.2 million followers on Instagram, he was accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to alter the before photo.

He said: “A few people went, ‘Clearly you’ve AI’d the first picture’.

“‘F****** hell, you’re supposed to AI the after picture, not the before!’ I thought, ‘Jesus, that’s how bad I looked’.”

He said that to celebrate finishing the challenge, he treated himself to a curry and a milkshake, adding: “I ate it, but I didn’t get from it what I thought I was going to get.

“I just felt like s***. It actually changed something in my brain, habit-wise.”

McGuinness said his fitness journey ‘changed something in my brain’ (David Venni/Men’s Health UK)

Speaking about appearing on the cover of the fitness magazine, McGuinness said: “You look at Men’s Health over the years, and the people who’ve been on the front of it, and you go, ‘My God, they look like they’ve been carved out of stone’.

“Just on a personal note, being 52 and a regular bloke, it’s nice to show other blokes it’s attainable.”

The former Top Gear host also spoke about the importance of raising awareness for mental health and male suicide.

McGuinness has previously opened up about his struggles with mental health, having been diagnosed with clinical depression.

He said: “Knowing a few people who’ve done that (suicide), it makes me really think about my emotions more, because I wouldn’t want to end up in that space where everyone thinks you’re alright and you’re not and then it’s too late.”

The full interview with Paddy McGuinness can be read in the April issue of Men’s Health UK, on sale from March 17.