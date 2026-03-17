Nicola Coughlan wows in black leather ensemble at Big Mood screening

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan wowed in an all-black leather ensemble on the red carpet at a screening for the latest series of comedy-drama Big Mood.

The Channel 4 show follows the 10-year friendship between Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie, played by Lydia West, as they face the pressures of their 30s.

The 39-year-old wore a short, black leather utility dress over sheer black tights, paired with matching mule heels, to the event at the Balcony Bar in BFI Southbank, London.

She also wore light make-up with wispy lashes, and her short blonde hair was in loose, natural waves.

Nicola Coughlan stars in the Channel 4 comedy (Ian West/PA)

The Galway-born star was joined on the red carpet by her co-star, West, who also opted for a black outfit.

The British actress, 32, wore a black blazer fastened with a silver clip, layered over a low neck black shirt. The ensemble was paired with matching black trousers and high heels.

Her short dark hair was straightened with a flick at the ends, and she accessorised with large gold disc earrings.

Award-winning actor Robert Lindsay was also at the event, pictured smiling alongside Coughlan on the red carpet.

The 76-year-old wore a classic navy suit, paired with a matching blue shirt and brown shoes.

Lydia West (left) and Nicola Coughlan on the red carpet at the Big Mood screening (Ian West/PA)

Actress Hannah Onslow, who is a new addition to the cast for the upcoming season of the show, added a pop of colour to the red carpet, wearing a maxi, burgundy dress which she paired with knee-high brown boots.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Kyran Thrax is also a newcomer to the series, and was pictured in a ruffled black gown with a long train, accessorised with a black choker and heavy make-up.

The upcoming series of Big Mood will air on Channel 4 next month.