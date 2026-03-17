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Nicola Coughlan wows in black leather ensemble at Big Mood screening

The actress wore a sleek leather outfit on the red carpet.

By contributor Carla Feric, Press Association Entertainment Reporter
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Supporting image for story: Nicola Coughlan wows in black leather ensemble at Big Mood screening
Nicola Coughlan wore a black leather ensemble at the red carpet event (Ian West/PA)

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan wowed in an all-black leather ensemble on the red carpet at a screening for the latest series of comedy-drama Big Mood.

The Channel 4 show follows the 10-year friendship between Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie, played by Lydia West, as they face the pressures of their 30s.

The 39-year-old wore a short, black leather utility dress over sheer black tights, paired with matching mule heels, to the event at the Balcony Bar in BFI Southbank, London.

She also wore light make-up with wispy lashes, and her short blonde hair was in loose, natural waves.

Nicola Coughlan at the Big Mood screening – London
Nicola Coughlan stars in the Channel 4 comedy (Ian West/PA)

The Galway-born star was joined on the red carpet by her co-star, West, who also opted for a black outfit.

The British actress, 32, wore a black blazer fastened with a silver clip, layered over a low neck black shirt. The ensemble was paired with matching black trousers and high heels.

Her short dark hair was straightened with a flick at the ends, and she accessorised with large gold disc earrings.

Award-winning actor Robert Lindsay was also at the event, pictured smiling alongside Coughlan on the red carpet.

The 76-year-old wore a classic navy suit, paired with a matching blue shirt and brown shoes.

Lydia West (left) and Nicola Coughlan on the red carpet at the Big Mood screening
Lydia West (left) and Nicola Coughlan on the red carpet at the Big Mood screening (Ian West/PA)

Actress Hannah Onslow, who is a new addition to the cast for the upcoming season of the show, added a pop of colour to the red carpet, wearing a maxi, burgundy dress which she paired with knee-high brown boots.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Kyran Thrax is also a newcomer to the series, and was pictured in a ruffled black gown with a long train, accessorised with a black choker and heavy make-up.

The upcoming series of Big Mood will air on Channel 4 next month.