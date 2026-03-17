Nicola Coughlan wows in black leather ensemble at Big Mood screening
The actress wore a sleek leather outfit on the red carpet.
Irish actress Nicola Coughlan wowed in an all-black leather ensemble on the red carpet at a screening for the latest series of comedy-drama Big Mood.
The Channel 4 show follows the 10-year friendship between Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie, played by Lydia West, as they face the pressures of their 30s.
The 39-year-old wore a short, black leather utility dress over sheer black tights, paired with matching mule heels, to the event at the Balcony Bar in BFI Southbank, London.
She also wore light make-up with wispy lashes, and her short blonde hair was in loose, natural waves.
The Galway-born star was joined on the red carpet by her co-star, West, who also opted for a black outfit.
The British actress, 32, wore a black blazer fastened with a silver clip, layered over a low neck black shirt. The ensemble was paired with matching black trousers and high heels.
Her short dark hair was straightened with a flick at the ends, and she accessorised with large gold disc earrings.
Award-winning actor Robert Lindsay was also at the event, pictured smiling alongside Coughlan on the red carpet.
The 76-year-old wore a classic navy suit, paired with a matching blue shirt and brown shoes.
Actress Hannah Onslow, who is a new addition to the cast for the upcoming season of the show, added a pop of colour to the red carpet, wearing a maxi, burgundy dress which she paired with knee-high brown boots.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Kyran Thrax is also a newcomer to the series, and was pictured in a ruffled black gown with a long train, accessorised with a black choker and heavy make-up.
The upcoming series of Big Mood will air on Channel 4 next month.