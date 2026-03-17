Miley Cyrus gets emotional in Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special trailer

American singer and actress Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she revisits Hannah Montana in a nostalgic new trailer for its 20th anniversary special.

The 33-year-old rocketed to fame after starring in the Disney Channel sitcom as Miley Stewart, a teenage girl who lived a normal school life while secretly being world-famous pop star Hannah Montana.

In a new trailer released by Disney+ for its upcoming special, the star is seen dressed as her fictional popstar alter ego as she returns to the set of the show two decades on.

The trailer opens with a series of clips and images of Cyrus during her teenage years when she starred on the show, before cutting to a view of the Stewart family beach house where most of the series was set.

The Hollywood star is then seen driving around Los Angeles, wearing her hair in the classic Hannah Montana style – long, straight and blonde with a fringe – paired with a black fur gilet and skinny jeans.

Cyrus exits the vehicle, which is a black convertible with a custom HM 20 licence plate, and she says: “It’s good to be home.”

A montage of clips then shows Cyrus performing in front of a studio audience and exploring recreations of memorable sets from the show, such as the Stewart family living room.

While speaking to the crowd of excited fans, the star says: “We have so many shared memories. We actually grew up together.”

Miley Cyrus starred in the Disney Channel show for five years (Ian West/PA)

Cyrus is then seen in a dressing room saying she hears the sound of high-heeled shoes approaching, before squealing with joy as she meets an unseen individual.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is hosted by American podcaster Alex Cooper, who is in the trailer asking Cyrus which Disney boy she had the “biggest crush on at the time”, to which the singer responds: “Get the tea kettle.”

A series of clips from the 2000s children’s show were then shown, before cutting to Cyrus wiping tears from her eyes as she says: “This is where it’s going to get emotional.”

The star was then seen singing The Climb which is from the soundtrack of the series’ feature film spin-off titled Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Miley Cyrus starred in Hannah Montana alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus (Ian West/PA)

As the song plays Cyrus is seen talking to her mother, Tish, and saying: “I love being Hannah. I love being Miley Cyrus. You really taught me how to be who I am.”

The two then embrace before the trailer cuts to a clip of the singer hugging her father Billy Ray Cyrus, who starred alongside her in the series as her on-screen father, Robby Ray Stewart.

One of the pop tunes from the show, The Best Of Both Worlds, then starts to play as Cyrus addresses the crowd and says: “I loved being Hannah then. I’m so living for it now. Thank you so much for being here and celebrating this with us.”

The trailer ends with a series of clips of Cyrus exploring a recreation of Hannah Montana’s glamorous wardrobe from the show.

Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana (Clara Molden/PA)

The anniversary special will see Cyrus sit down in front of a live studio audience for an in-depth interview, and will also include never-before-seen archival footage from the hit show.

Following its debut in 2006, Hannah Montana became a global pop culture phenomenon, receiving four Emmy nominations and spawning two feature films.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be available to watch on Disney+ from March 24.