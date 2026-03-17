Martin Clunes initially had ‘sympathy’ for Huw Edwards, thinking he was ‘outed’

Actor Martin Clunes has said he initially had “sympathy” for Huw Edwards, as he thought he was being “outed in the newspapers”, before realising it was “a whole different ballgame”.

Clunes, 64, who is best known for his role as the titular character in Doc Martin, will play Edwards in 5 drama Power: The Downfall Of Huw Edwards.

The newsreader admitted accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

Clunes said: “It was weird at the time because they wouldn’t name him, so lots of BBC presenters kept saying it wasn’t them, and it caught fire, and then it was a surprise when Huw Edwards was named.

The film will document Edwards’ downfall (Lucy North/PA)

“I remember we were doing the read through for Out There at the London Welsh Club just as this story was breaking, and there was a photo portrait of Huw Edwards in the entrance, which a few of us commented on.

“You felt sympathy for him at first, because it just seemed like a person in the public eye was being outed in the newspapers, and I can say from personal experience that newspapers only want to be nasty about people in the public eye.

“But then they found messages on his telephone, and that was a whole different ball game.”

The show will also star Welsh actor Osian Morgan as Ryan, a boy who is contacted in the film by Edwards.

It will be directed by Bafta and Emmy-winning director Michael Samuels.

Speaking about how he prepared to play Edwards, Clunes added: “I was familiar with Huw Edwards the newsreader, and how he presented himself when he was reading the news.

“But I’ve seen other actors make the mistake of just inhabiting that projected face of a famous person or politician – I knew that we needed the other side of him too.

“Finding archive clips of Edwards away from the news was less easy, but I wanted to make sure I did.

“I noticed from looking at that archive that he was different when he wasn’t reading the news, and I wanted to make that distinction. If you listen to his rhythms, he’s far more Welsh when he’s not newsreading.

“I certainly don’t think you should ever be judging a character you’re playing, you just have to find ways to get into character. I’m not attracted to men, but I’m attracted to women, so I know what it feels like to be attracted.

“Then sometimes with acting you just have to jump off the cliff and hope you land well – you don’t want everything to feel measured and calculated.”

Edwards was one of the BBC’s highest-paid newsreaders, known for presenting the BBC’s News At Ten for decades, delivering some of the biggest stories to the British public, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children in July 2024.

Edwards’ downfall came after a report by the Sun in July 2023 alleged that a “top BBC star” had paid a teenager for sexual pictures.

Days later, his wife named him as the presenter at the centre of the scandal. He was charged in June 2024, after a Met Police investigation.

A month later, Edwards pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and admitted to having 41 photographs on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

Power: The Downfall Of Huw Edwards will air Tuesday March 24 at 9pm on 5.