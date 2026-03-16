Zootropolis bag and vampire teeth among key moments at the Oscars red carpet

A Zootropolis-themed bag and set of vampire teeth are among some of the notable accessories that have graced the Oscars red carpet – here are some of the key moments.

Ahead of the 98th Academy award ceremony, Hamnet filmmaker Chloe Zhao posed for photographs from under a black veil that draped over her face, and a metallic black ruffled gown.

Zhao is up for a number of awards including the Oscar for best director and best picture.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson, who is up for the best actress prize for her performance in Song Sung Blue, smiled for photographs alongside her mother, The First Wives Club actress Goldie Hawn.

Chloe Zhao arrives at the Oscars (Gregory Bull/AP)

Hudson wore an Armani Prive pale blue sequinned strapless gown while Hawn wore a black and silver bedazzled gown completed with black silk gloves.

Goldie Hawn, left, and Kate Hudson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She faces Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley and Bugonia actress Emma Stone in the lead actress category along with If I Had Legs I’d Kick You star Rose Byrne and Renate Reinsve for her role in Sentimental Value.

Among the gowns and suits, a black clutch featuring beaded faces of the beloved characters from the animated film Zootropolis 2, bunny Judy Hopps and fox Nick Wilde, made an appearance.

Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Jared Bush arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The film’s producer, Yvett Merino, posed on the carpet with the handbag for the film which was nominated for the best animated feature prize.

Sinners actor Jack O’Connell smiled for the cameras in a black and white suit completed with black sunglasses and set of vampire teeth – a nod to his character in Ryan Coogler’s horror film.

Jack O’Connell arrives at the Oscars (Gregory Bull/AP)

He stars in the film as Remmick, the supernatural villain and head vampire in the action film opposite Michael B Jordan, who was nominated for the best actor Oscar.

Sinners received a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations.