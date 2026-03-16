Who triumphed at the 98th Academy Awards? The full list of winners

One Battle After Another has won six Oscars with Jessie Buckley and Michael B Jordan taking home the best actress and best actor award in their respective category.

Here is the full list of winners from the 98th Academy Awards.

– Best Picture

One Battle After Another

– Actor in a leading role

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

– Actor in a supporting role

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

– Actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

– Actress in a supporting role

Amy Madigan – Weapons

– Cinematography

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

– Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

– Writing (Original Screenplay)

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

– Animated Feature Film

KPop Demon Hunters

– Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

– Casting

One Battle After Another

– Costume Design

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

– Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

– Documentary Feature Film

Mr Nobody Against Putin

– Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms

– Film Editing

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle after Another

– International Feature Film

Norway – Sentimental Value

– Live Action Short Film

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

– Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

– Music (Original Score)

Ludwig Goransson – Sinners

– Music (Original Song)

Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)

– Production Design

Frankenstein

– Sound

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