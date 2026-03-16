Who triumphed at the 98th Academy Awards? The full list of winners
The full list of winners from the 2026 Oscars.
One Battle After Another has won six Oscars with Jessie Buckley and Michael B Jordan taking home the best actress and best actor award in their respective category.
Here is the full list of winners from the 98th Academy Awards.
– Best Picture
One Battle After Another
– Actor in a leading role
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
– Actor in a supporting role
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
– Actress in a leading role
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
– Actress in a supporting role
Amy Madigan – Weapons
– Cinematography
Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
– Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
– Writing (Original Screenplay)
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
– Animated Feature Film
KPop Demon Hunters
– Animated Short Film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
– Casting
One Battle After Another
– Costume Design
Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
– Directing
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
– Documentary Feature Film
Mr Nobody Against Putin
– Documentary Short Film
All The Empty Rooms
– Film Editing
Andy Jurgensen – One Battle after Another
– International Feature Film
Norway – Sentimental Value
– Live Action Short Film
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
– Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
– Music (Original Score)
Ludwig Goransson – Sinners
– Music (Original Song)
Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)
– Production Design
Frankenstein
– Sound
F1
– Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire And Ash