Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed named as first UK Saturday Night Live hosts

US actress Tina Fey, Fifty Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan and Four Lions star Riz Ahmed have been named as the first hosts for the UK edition of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Fey, 55 – who was previously the head writer and lead cast member on the sketch show’s US version – will host the UK series’ first episode on March 21, where she will be joined by Isle Of Wight indie band Wet Leg as the musical guest.

Northern Irish actor Dornan, 43, will host on March 28, and will be joined by Brit Award-winning rock band Wolf Alice as musical performers; while Ahmed, also 43, will host on April 4, when 2000s indie band Kasabian will perform.

Jamie Dornan will host SNL UK as Wolf Alice perform (Matt Crossick/PA)

SNL UK will be broadcast live from London at 10pm every Saturday night on Sky, with each episode lasting 75 minutes and a different host taking to the stage each week alongside the show’s inaugural cast.

The cast will be made up of Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

It comes after the writers for the show’s first-ever official UK edition were announced, including 8 Out of 10 Cats writer Charlie Skelton, who will serve as the head writer for the satirical news segment, The Weekend Update.

He will be joined by Stath Lets Flats actor and comedian Al Roberts, Have I Got News For You’s Bella Hull and comedians Celya AB, Chris Cantrill, Grainne Maguire, Humphrey Ker and James Farmer.

Riz Ahmed is among the first hosts announced for SNL UK (Ian West/PA)

The series’ head writer, Jonno Johnson, said: “The number of funny, talented writers we have got to work on SNL UK is ludicrous.

“Some of them have been doing this for years, some of them it’s their first ever writing job.

“All of them make me giddy to come to work each day. Could not imaginably feel luckier that we get to make this show together.”

The show’s US version has been running since 1975, and is responsible for launching the careers of the likes of Fey, Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy.

Saturday Night Live UK will launch on Sky and streaming service Now every Saturday from March 21, and will also be available on catch-up.