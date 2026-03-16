Timothee Chalamet the butt of Oscars host Conan O’Brien’s jokes

Oscars presenter Conan O’Brien entertained Hollywood stars in attendance, as well as the millions of people watching around the globe, with a series of gags.

“I’m honoured to be the last human host of the academy awards,” he joked after walking onto the stage for the 98th Academy Awards.

O’Brien, who was returning for a second year, said: “Last year when I hosted, Los Angeles was on fire. This year, everything is going great.

He followed up with a swipe at Timothee Chalamet’s recent comment that “nobody cares” about opera and ballet, as he joked: “I should tell you, security is tight tonight, I’m told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.

“They’re just mad you left out jazz.”

In a gag aimed at those behind last month’s right-wing-themed alternative Super Bowl event, he added: “And if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. Lots of tickets for that.”

His opening sequence continued with him bringing up several of the films that were nominated, along with their stars.

“What an incredible year for film,” he said. “Wasn’t it absolutely stunning? I said that last year, but I was lying.

“No, this year is stunning. I love Hamnet. I love Begonia. Between Hamnet and Begonia, it’s been a big year for movies that sound like off-brand lunch meat.

He also joked about the scene in Hamnet where best actress winner Jessie Buckley – who plays William Shakespeare’s wife – gives birth.

“William Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes, gives birth by herself in the woods. Or as we call that here in America – affordable health care,” he quipped.

He also joked: “It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for best actor or best actress.

“A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our paedophiles’.”

Turning his attention to best actress nominee Rose Byrne, O’Brien told the audience: “I was in a movie this year. Yeah, I was in a movie with the lovely Rose Byrne.

“It’s hard to act in a scene with someone you’ve always had a massive crush on for years. Rose, you did a fantastic job, admirable restraint.”

He also poked fun at the recent Brad Pitt film about motor racing, F1, which was up for several awards.

“F1 did so well, they’re making a sequel – Caps Lock,” he joked.

Later on in the ceremony, O’Brien opted to make Chalamet the butt of his joke once again.

Standing alongside a sculpted bottom, he beat a set of drumsticks against it and introduced it as his “bum drum” – a play on a scene from the actor’s film Marty Supreme.

Earlier, O’Brien had opened the Oscars with an extended sketch in which he was dressed as Aunt Gladys from the horror film Weapons, getting chased by children through scenes from the films nominated for best picture.

Dressed in a red wig with heavy white make up, like the antagonist from the film, he could be seen playing table tennis with Chalamet in Marty Supreme, running across the stage of the Globe in Hamnet, in the car with Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another and trying to get into the juke joint in Sinners.