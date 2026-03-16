Rachel McAdams pays emotional tribute to Diane Keaton: ‘A legend with no end’

Canadian actress Rachel McAdams paid an emotional tribute to the late Diane Keaton during the Oscars, describing the Hollywood star as a “legend with no end”.

Keaton, who died in October aged 79 from pneumonia, was best known for her roles The Godfather, Father Of The Bride and her Oscar-winning performance in Annie Hall.

During the 98th Academy Award ceremony, the American actress was remembered for her “absolute singularity”.

Rachel McAdams speaking during the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Appearing emotional, McAdams, who starred alongside Keaton in The Family Stone, said: “For over 50 years, luminous on screen and indelible in life, believe me when I say, there isn’t an actress of my generation who is not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity.

“She wore so many hats, literally and figuratively, actress, artist, author, activist, but no hat more important to her than being mother to her two children.

“She meant so much to so many of us.

“I remember she used to sing this old girl scout song on set, which is just so her.

Actress Diane Keaton at the 76th Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver and the other is gold. A circle is round. It has no end. That’s how long I’ll be your friend.

“And so to our friend, Diane Keaton, celebrating a life in silver and gold, a legend with no end.”

McAdams played Keaton’s daughter in the 2005 festive film which also starred Sex And The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Legally Blonde’s Luke Wilson.

Keaton shot to fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather, as well as with her collaborations with Woody Allen.

She won an Oscar for Allen’s influential film Annie Hall and became associated with the title character’s menswear-centric wardrobe.

Her many beloved films included The First Wives Club, Something’s Gotta Give and The Book Club movies.