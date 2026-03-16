President Connolly leads congratulations to Irish Oscar winners

The Irish president has led congratulations to the country’s Academy Award winners.

Catherine Connolly offered her warmest congratulations to Jessie Buckley and Richard Baneham “following their fantastic success in being awarded an Oscar”.

Buckley became the first Irish woman to win in the best actress category for her performance in Hamnet, while Richard Baneham collected his third visual effects Oscar for his work on Avatar: Fire and Ash.

President Connolly described Killarney-born Buckley’s award as “a historic moment”, saying: “This achievement is a thoroughly deserved testament not only to Jessie’s outstanding performance in Hamnet, but to her performances both in film and on stage across her career to date.

“I know that her proud community in Kerry and beyond will be sharing with her in this wonderful achievement.”

Jessie Buckley at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night after her big win (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ms Connolly said Baneham’s success during Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles is “a truly remarkable achievement following his previous Oscars in 2009 and 2023”, adding it “reflects his standing as one of the outstanding technicians in his field”.

The president also congratulated all the Irish nominees saying: “A nomination for an Oscar is, in itself, a reward for truly outstanding work and recognition of those at the very top of their craft.”

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin also congratulated Buckley and Baneham in a post on the social media site X.

The Taoiseach said: “Congratulations Jessie Buckley on your historic Oscar success!

“A well deserved win too for Richard Baneham on a wonderful night for Irish film and the performing arts.”

Simon Harris joined in posting: “Jessie Buckley has done it!!

“The first Irish woman to ever win Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

“What a moment. It’s fantastic to see Jessie recognised on the biggest stage in the world.

“All of Ireland is so proud tonight. Comhghairdeas Jessie!”

The Tanaiste also congratulated Mr Baneham saying: “a huge congratulations to Tallaght’s Richard Baneham for becoming the second Irish person in history to win three Oscars with his win for visual effects for Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

In a statement on X, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald congratulated “Kerry’s Jessie Buckley” saying she “has made history, becoming the first Irish woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress”.

“A remarkable achievement and a proud day for Ireland.”