Oscars success for Warner Bros at uncertain time for its future

The best picture gong for One Battle After Another at the Oscars also marks a win for Warner Bros at an uncertain time for its future.

In all, the legendary Hollywood studio saw three of its films win 11 different awards at the ceremony, including four for Sinners and one for Weapons.

One Battle After Another took home six trophies, including best director for Paul Thomas Anderson and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.

The wins come after Warner Bros put itself up for sale last year, and looks set to be bought out by Paramount following a bidding war with Netflix.

Netflix had originally agreed to buy Warner Bros’s studio and streaming business last December in a deal worth around 82 billion dollars (£61 billion).

But it stepped down from the bidding race after Paramount’s offer of 111 billion dollars (£82.2 billion).

A Paramount buyout of Warner’s business would significantly reshape Hollywood and the wider media landscape.

Unlike Netflix, Paramount wants to buy all of Warner Bros’s operations, including networks such as CNN and Discovery, as well as HBO Max, DC Studios and popular titles such as Harry Potter.

It would see them added to Paramount’s CBS and combine two of Hollywood’s last five remaining studios.

Warner Bros films such as Superman, Barbie, and One Battle After Another, as well as hit TV series such as The White Lotus and Succession, would join Paramount’s extensive library, including the Mission: Impossible and Star Trek franchises.

But there have been worries raised by legislators and industry trade groups that yet more consolidation in the sector would concentrate power further in the hands of a small number of players.

Experts have suggested that not being bought by Netflix is good news for those who subscribe to the streaming giant, as it could have led to price increases for customers.

Founded in 1923 by four brothers – Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack Warner – Warner Bros released the first feature length “talkie” The Jazz Singer in 1927.

It went on to become known for its gangster movies, musicals and cartoons such as Looney Tunes, which introduced Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to the world.

Now known for being behind some of the highest-grossing films of all time including the Harry Potter film series and the Batman movies, it has achieved yet another success at this year’s Oscars.