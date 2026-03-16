Oscars snubs and surprises: Marty Supreme and The Secret Agent shut out

Timothee Chalamet and his film Marty Supreme were shut out at the Oscars, where One Battle After Another and Sinners dominated.

The Hollywood star was nominated in the best actor category for his turn as an ambitious table tennis player, while the film was nominated for a total of nine awards.

However, it left empty-handed after losing out in a number of key categories including best director, best original screenplay, best casting and best cinematography.

Timothee Chalamet arrives on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chalamet had been considered a front runner earlier in the season, winning at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice awards, but the tide turned in recent weeks and he ended up losing to Michael B Jordan for Sinners.

Brazilian film The Secret Agent was also shut out, despite nominations in the best actor category for Wagner Moura, best picture, best international feature and best casting.

The Secret Agent’s Wagner Moura (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

There was a surprise in the casting category, which was handed out for the first time this year, when it was won by One Battle After Another’s Cassandra Kulukundis.

It had been widely expected that Sinners casting director Francine Maisler would take home the inaugural prize.

There was a surprise when the live action short film was tied between The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva.

Presenter Kumail Nanjiani joked it was ironic that handing out a film for shorts would take twice as long as the winners were announced consecutively so both films would get their moment in the spotlight.

It marked the seventh time in Oscars history that a tie has taken place.

The last time is happened was in 2013 when the sound editing category was tied between Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty.

There was also a surprise when Mr Nobody Against Putin won the best documentary feature prize, beating frontrunner The Perfect Neighbour.