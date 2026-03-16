Michael Sheen hailed ‘great choice’ as new House Of Games host

Michael Sheen has been hailed as a “great choice” to be taking over the reins as the host of House Of Games, current presenter Richard Osman has said.

The Welsh actor, 57, will make his debut as a quiz show host in new episodes of the BBC Two game show which will air later this year.

It comes after Osman, 55, who has become known for his Thursday Murder Club series of books, shocked fans earlier this month when he announced he would be stepping down from the show after nine years.

In a post shared on Instagram, Osman wrote: “Beyond thrilled to be handing the #HouseOfGames keys over to the one and only Michael Sheen. I promise to put the hoover round before he arrives.

“Best of luck Michael, you’re such a great choice, and I know you, and the viewers, will have an amazing time.”

Speaking about his new role, award-winning actor Sheen said: “Quite literally very large shoes to fill but as a huge fan of the show I’m incredibly excited to be able to move into the House and at long last see my silhouette on a fondue set.”

House Of Games presented a relaxed take on the gameshow format, with celebrities competing to win novelty items by taking part in an array of games such as Answer Smash, in which contestants are challenged to identify a picture and answer a trivia question by putting the two answers together.

Richard Osman has presented House Of Games since it launched in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Caroline O’Neill, BBC commissioning executive, said: “We’re delighted to have Michael Sheen stepping into the House of Games.

“His charisma and passion for playfulness will be a joy for audiences and we’ve no doubt he’ll relish throwing himself into a fiercely fought Answer Smash.

“We can’t wait to share this next era of the show with viewers at home.”

Tamara Gilder, joint managing director for Remarkable Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be handing Michael Sheen the keys to House Of Games.

“The show has always been a love letter to those who adore quizzes – and we have a new host who loves them as much as we do. We can’t wait to start filming.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sheen is also set to present a BBC investigation series which will see him explore claims of chemical contamination near where he grew up in South Wales.

The actor is best known for his portrayals of real people including former Derby County and Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough in The Damned United (2009), journalist Sir David Frost in Frost/Nixon (2008) and TV presenter Chris Tarrant in ITV drama Quiz (2020).