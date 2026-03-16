Michael B Jordan pays tribute to other black winners in emotional Oscars speech

Michael B Jordan paid tribute to past black Oscar winners as he was named best actor at the Academy Awards.

He won the gong for his lead roles as twins in vampire drama Sinners and said: “I stand here because of the people that came before me,” and namechecked Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whittaker and Will Smith.

As he collected the prize he said: “God is good,” before addressing his mother and saying: “Mama, what’s up?”

Michael B Jordan on stage (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He also offered a shout-out to his father, who had flown to Los Angeles from Ghana for the occasion.

He continued: “Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it.

“I know you guys want me to do well and I want to do that because you guys bet on me.

“So thank you for keep betting on me, and I’m gonna keep stepping up, and I’m gonna keep being the best version of myself I could be.

Michael B Jordan with his Oscar (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Thank you for everybody in this room that has something to do with my success.

“I love you guys and everybody at home who supported Sinners, who went to go see the movie, once, twice, three, four or five times, thank you, because you guys made this movie what it is. I love you. I love you. I love you.”

Jordan won one of four gongs for Sinners, including best original screenplay for Ryan Coogler, best score, and best cinematography.

The cinematography prize was won by Autumn Durald Arkapaw, the first woman to be recognised in the category in its history.