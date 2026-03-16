Jessie Buckley ‘best of Ireland’ and Conor McGregor the ‘worst’ – Simon Harris

Jessie Buckley represents the “best of Ireland”, while Conor McGregor “represents the very worst of Irish society”, the Irish deputy premier has said.

Simon Harris was speaking to the media in London following a meeting with the UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Monday.

Asked about reports Mr McGregor is in Washington DC for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the US capital, Mr Harris said: “It’s a matter for the United States of America who they let into their country.

Tanaiste Simon Harris insisted the focus of the day should be on Jessie Buckley (James Manning/PA)

“But my view of Conor McGregor is well known, he represents the very worst of us.”

In November 2024, the mixed martial arts fighter was found civilly liable in a High Court damages case in Dublin taken by a woman who accused him of rape.

Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, won her claim against Mr McGregor after accusing the professional fighter of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

A few months later he met with US President Donald Trump in the White House on St Patrick’s Day and criticised the Irish Government on a range of issues during the meeting.

Mr Harris insisted the focus of the day should be on Jessie Buckley, who won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in Hamnet during Sunday night’s ceremony.

He said: “Today we’re celebrating Jessie Buckley, someone who represents the best of Ireland, an incredible person who’s shattered a glass ceiling, the first Irish woman to win best actress at the Oscars, an incredible ambassador for our country.

“Conor McGregor represents the very worst of Irish society.

“Nobody needs any advice from me, but you know, tomorrow is a celebration of Irishness, of our values, of inclusion, of the best of us and when I think of the best of us, I don’t think of Conor McGregor.”

The Tanaiste praised Buckley’s “amazing humanity and compassion”, saying her achievement is “a moment of great joy and great delight at a very difficult and uncertain time in the world”.

He also congratulated Richard Baneham, who won his third visual effects Oscar for his work on Avatar: Fire And Ash.