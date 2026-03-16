Dua Lipa and Callum Turner lead couples on red carpet at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were among the star-studded couples at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night.

The British singer, 30, wowed crowds in a black gown accented with a mesh detail and dripping gold detailing, paired with a chunky gold choker, as she arrived at the event at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Beverly Hills.

Her fiance Turner, 36, stood by her side smiling and wearing a black suit with a dark grey shirt and a black tie.

Suki Waterhouse posed with her partner Robert Pattinson (Doug Peters/PA)

Twilight star Robert Pattinson was also at the annual after party, pictured with his long-term partner, singer and actress Suki Waterhouse.

Pattinson, 39, wore a simple black velvet suit and a white shirt, while Waterhouse stood by his side wearing a bridal satin white gown with a translucent white cape draped over her shoulders.

The Daisy Jones And The Six star, 34, completed the elegant look with an ornate gold chest-piece which curled around her neck and torso.

Elsewhere, Irish actor Paul Mescal was pictured arriving at the event with his partner singer Gracie Abrams, who wore a simple black clingy dress with a plunging neckline, embellished with sparkling beaded silver stripes.

The Dublin-born actor stood by her side wearing a white blazer over a black shirt and black trousers, completing the classic ensemble with a matching bowtie.

Paul Mescal was with his partner Gracie Abrams on the red carpet (Doug Peters/PA)

Also among the stars in attendance were actor Timothee Chalamet and his partner Kylie Jenner, who wore a plunging sparkly black dress with a midriff cut-out and a feathered skirt.

The US socialite, 28, looked loved-up as she posed with the Hollywood star, who wore a white suit which he paired with matching hi-top trainers.

The actor had been nominated for best actor but ultimately lost out on the award following his comments about ballet and opera which went viral last week, losing to Michael B Jordan for Sinners.

Jenner’s mother, Kris, was also at the event, channelling gothic glamour as she posed for photos alongside her partner, talent manager Corey Gamble.

The American media personality wore a black gown with an extravagant ruffled skirt, completing the look with an old Hollywood-style updo and black gloves.

Meanwhile, Gamble stood by her side in an all-black tuxedo, complete with a black shirt and a velour blazer.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet seemed loved-up at the event (Doug Peters/PA)

American singer Nick Jonas, who rose to fame in pop band Jonas Brothers alongside his siblings Joe and Kevin, wore a beige blazer with his classic tuxedo as he posed on the red carpet alongside his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Indian actress wore a backless, sparkling silver dress with a slit up the side which had a brown fur trim, and she accessorised with a brown fur wrap and silver heels.

US actor Chris Evans and his wife, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, were also among the couples at the event, with Evans in a simple black tuxedo while his partner wore a clingy red sparkly gown.