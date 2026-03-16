Carol Vorderman to ‘take over’ Channel 5 daytime TV line-up on Tuesday

Welsh broadcaster Carol Vorderman will appear across a series of shows on Channel 5’s daytime TV line-up on Tuesday morning.

The 65-year-old will “take over” the channel from 9am to 3pm as she features across its scheduled morning programming, joining the likes of Jeremy Vine and Vanessa Feltz.

Vorderman will kick off the day on broadcaster Vine’s eponymous debate show, before making her way on to Storm Huntley and Alexis Conran’s news programme later that morning.

Carol Vorderman will join the likes of Jeremy Vine for the ‘takeover’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The TV presenter will then join Matt Allwright’s show, which also looks at the news stories of the day, before wrapping up her “takeover” on Feltz’s discussion-led chat show.

The appearances are to celebrate Vorderman’s return to Channel 5 in her role as team captain on quiz show Celebrity Puzzling, which sees stars put to the test with a series of puzzles and challenges.

Throughout the day, the broadcaster will also be sharing information about the upcoming series of her new show and “giving viewers a taste” of what to expect.

Vorderman said: “It will be great to chat about everything from the issues of the day to real-life stories and consumer topics, and of course to share a bit about Celebrity Puzzling.

“I love a good puzzle, so I’m excited to give viewers a taste of what’s coming.”

Federico Ruiz, commissioner for Daytime at 5, said: “Carol is a broadcasting powerhouse and we’re really excited to have her taking over our daytime schedule.

Carol Vorderman said she is ‘really looking forward’ to her Channel 5 takeover (Ian West/PA)

“Each of our shows has its own unique personality and audience, from debate and current affairs to consumer issues and heartfelt stories.”

Ruiz added that viewers “will get to enjoy her trademark energy and sharp wit all day on 5”.

Vorderman is known as the former co-host of Channel 4 game show Countdown, and has also appeared as a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

She also starred on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, and appeared on its all-star spin-off, titled I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, in 2023.

Vorderman will appear on Channel 5 from 9.15am on Tuesday March 17.