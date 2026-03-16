Bridesmaids cast reunite on Oscars stage and read out fake audience notes

The cast of Bridesmaids including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne reunited on stage during the Oscars award ceremony.

The 98th academy award show, saw a number of onstage reunions take place including the five actresses from the beloved 2011 comedy, Wiig, Rudolph, Byrne, Melissa McCarthy and Ellie Kemper.

They introduced and presented the awards for original score and sound, which were won by Ludwig Goransson for Sinners and F1, respectively.

Prior to announcing the category winners, the group read out fake notes, pretending that they came from a member of the star-studded audience including Sentimental Value actors Stellan Skarsgard and Elle Fanning and One Battle After Another’s Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro.

Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Ellie Kemper presented the award for best original score during the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Rudolph read out the first note which said: “First of all, you ladies look extremely beautiful tonight. You’re all ageing well, signed Stellan Skarsgard.”

Byrne said: “Oh, this one’s for me. ‘Rose, can you please stop looking at me? The eye contact is too much. I’m thinking of leaving. I’m very uncomfortable. Sincerely, Leonardo DiCaprio.’

“I apologise. I have been staring at you. I thought you were somebody else.”

McCarthy was up next and read out: “The handwriting is really pretty terrible. it says ‘Hi, I’m with Stellan Skarsgard, writing my own separate note. I also agree you ladies look radiant. All the things you’ve done to your faces are very tasteful. Yours truly, Elle Fanning.’

“Oh wait there’s more. It says, ‘just kidding, it’s me again, Stellan Skarsgard’.”

Wiig’s note instead complained that the group were talking for a long time and was “signed” by Benicio Del Toro while Kemper’s note said: “I’m tired and I want to go home. This show is very long, and there’s no pizza sign. The kid from Hamnet.”

Dame Anna Wintour, left, and Anne Hathaway present the award for best costume design (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The audience also saw Dame Anna Wintour “ignore” The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway in a reference to the film while the two presented the award for best costume.

As Hathaway asked Dame Anna to read out the nominees for the category, she replied “thank you Emily”, quoting the cold and cynical magazine editor Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

It is reported that the film was loosely inspired by Dame Anna and her role as the former Vogue editor-in-chief.

The night also saw Moulin Rouge stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor reunite on stage after starring together in the hit musical.

Before naming One Battle After Another as the winner for best picture, the pair sang the chorus of All You Need Is Love in reference to their duet in the 2001 film.