Billy Crystal: Rob Reiner loss ‘immeasurable’

Billy Crystal opened the in memoriam section of the Oscars by paying tribute to his friend, the late Hollywood director Rob Reiner.

Reiner, who was known for films such as This Is Spinal Tap, was found dead along with his wife Michele Singer Reiner, in December.

Crystal, who starred in When Harry Met Sally, which Reiner directed, said the couple’s loss was “immeasurable”.

Their son, Nick Reiner, has pleaded not guilty to their murders.

Crystal, who said he had known Reiner since 1975 when they had acting roles together, said it was a “thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller”.

He told the Oscars audience: “My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes, because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be far better, in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human.

“And when Michelle Singer entered his life, they were unstoppable.”

Crystal described her as a “gifted photographer”, adding: “She not only produced films, but it was her energy that had them working tirelessly to fight social injustice in the country that they both love.”

He was joined on stage by other actors who have been in Reiner’s films, including Crystal’s When Harry Met Sally co-star Meg Ryan, and Demi Moore who starred in A Few Good Men.

Crystal continued: “Their loss is immeasurable – and to the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him, that his work meant something to you and for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him.”