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Rose Byrne leads glamorous early arrivals to the Oscars

Rose Byrne was joined on the red carpet by Chase Infiniti, Renate Reinsve and Felicity Jones.

By contributor Prudence Wade, Press Association
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Supporting image for story: Rose Byrne leads glamorous early arrivals to the Oscars
Rose Byrne was one of the first famous faces to walk the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Rose Byrne was one of the first celebrities to walk the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards.

Australian actress Byrne, who is nominated for best leading actress for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, attended the Oscars in a strapless black fishtail gown by Dior, with floral embroidery across the bodice and hem.

Rose Byrne at the 98th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Rose Byrne (Gregory Bull/AP)

Byrne paired the look with slicked back hair, a statement necklace and a bright red lip.

98th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Chase Infiniti (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Up-and-comer Chase Infiniti, who appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another, chose springtime hues for her pale purple gown by French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

The form-fitting bodice was accentuated by a billowing ruffled skirt, and Infiniti kept her look relaxed with her micro braids left loose.

Renate Reinsve at the 98th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Renate Reinsve (Gregory Bull/AP)

Also opting for colour on the carpet was Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve, nominated for the best actress award for her role in Sentimental Value.

Reinsve also wore a Louis Vuitton creation: a vivid red strapless dress with an asymmetric hem. She leaned into the minimalism of the look with simple, slicked back hair, no necklace and strappy sandals.

Felicity Jones at the 98th Academy Awards
Felicity Jones (Gregory Bull/AP)

The Brutalist star Felicity Jones donned a pale lemon gown to walk the red carpet, with a tulle caped skirt overlaid and delicate sequin detailing.

Alicia Silverstone at the 98th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Alicia Silverstone (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Opting for a monochromatic look was Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone, who wore a custom Christian Siriano look. The outfit included a black velvet strapless bodice, matching gloves and a sequinned white skirt.

Charithra Chandran at the 98th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Charithra Chandran (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran wore a rich emerald gown by Miss Sohee on the red carpet. The satin strapless look included a bow detailing on the rear and a voluminous skirt.

Lola Kirke at the 98th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Lola Kirke (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lola Kirke, who appears in the record-breaking film Sinners, which has clocked up a total of 16 nominations at this year’s Oscars, wore a whimsical black midi-length dress with bow detailing, lace and sheer panels.

Maggie O’Farrell at the 98th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Maggie O’Farrell (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Hamnet author Maggie O’Farrell, whose award-winning novel has been given the big-screen treatment, wore a bright fuchsia gown for the Oscars. She accessorised her look with black accents in the form of a belt, necklace, lace gloves and fascinator.