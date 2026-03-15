Kylie Jenner channels Jessica Rabbit in shimmering red gown ahead of Oscars

Kylie Jenner channelled Jessica Rabbit in a shimmering red gown for the Oscars.

The reality star is expected to accompany her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet to the ceremony in Los Angeles, where he is nominated in the best actor category for Marty Supreme.

Jenner shared a video of herself dressed in a skin-tight metallic red floor-length Schiaparelli dress with a lock-shape cut-out on the torso.

She teamed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

In the video she can be seen tossing her dark hair, which is styled in bouncy waves.

She also dabs her lipstick in a mirror, which is out of the frame.

She captioned the video “Jessica who?”

Timothee Chalamet has paid tribute to Jenner at a numder of awards ceremonies (James Manning/PA)

In the classic animated film Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Roger’s human cartoon wife Jessica famously wears a red sequinned strapless gown.

Jenner has been by Chalamet’s side at a number of awards shows throughout awards season, and he has paid tribute to her in his acceptance speeches.

At the Golden Globes he shouted out his “partner,” saying: “For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much.”

At the Critics’ Choice awards he went even further and said: “I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”