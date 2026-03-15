Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone and Kate Hudson light up Oscars red carpet

Jessie Buckley brought colour to the 98th Academy Awards in an eye-catching red and pale pink gown.

Irish actress Buckley, who is nominated for best actress in a leading role for her role in Hamnet at the Oscars, wore a vibrant custom Chanel look to walk the red carpet.

Jessie Buckley in custom Chanel (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Buckley’s outfit had a chic boat neckline with a dramatic satin red top, paired with a softer blush gown underneath. She paired it with a matching red lip, elegant slicked-back hair and a diamond necklace.

Emma Stone is nominated for best actress for her role in Bugonia (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Elsewhere, sparkles ruled the red carpet. Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for her role in Bugonia, leaned into glamorous minimalism in a silvery white Louis Vuitton gown.

The ensemble channelled Jane Austen-style fashion with capped sleeves, brought into the 21st century with a dramatic scooped back and low neckline.

Kate Hudson combined colour and sparkles (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kate Hudson, who is nominated the best actress gong for Song Sung Blue, combined the trends for colour and sparkles in her look.

She walked the red carpet with her mother, Goldie Hawn, wearing a pale blue sequinned strapless gown with peplum detailing by Armani Prive.

Sentimental Value star Elle Fanning (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Sentimental Value star Elle Fanning, who is up for the best actress in a supporting role gong, also brought a bit of shimmer to her Givenchy ensemble.

The princess-style strapless gown had a silver bedazzled floral motif on the bodice, a voluminous white skirt with extra silver detailing scattered across, worn with an on-trend low bun and statement diamond necklace.

Teyana Taylor wore Chanel (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Teyana Taylor, who is nominated for best actress in a supporting role for One Battle After Another, wore a black and white look by Chanel with a deceptively simple strapless top, cascading into a multi-tiered fringed skirt.

Australian actress Rose Byrne (Gregory Bull/AP)

Australian actress Rose Byrne, who is nominated for best leading actress for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, attended the Oscars in a strapless black fishtail gown by Dior, with floral embroidery across the bodice and hem.

Byrne paired the look with slicked back hair, a statement necklace and a bright red lip.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Anne Hathaway (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Also leaning into a floral motif was Anne Hathaway.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star – set to be released on May 1 – donned a dramatic Valentino gown embossed with pink flowers, accessorised with black opera gloves.

Timothee Chalamet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Marty Supreme star Timothee Chalamet, whose chances at winning the best actor prize were called into question after his recent comments about ballet and opera, chose an unusual all-white double-breasted tuxedo for the night.

His Givenchy look was paired with matching white shoes and topped off with black sunglasses.

Sinners star Michael B Jordan (Jordan Strauss/AP)

While Michael B. Jordan – also nominated for best actor, for his role in Sinners – went for all-black tuxedo instead.

Leonardo DiCaprio opted for a classic black suit (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Leonardo DiCaprio – also in the running for the best actor gong, for his role in One Battle After Another – opted for a more classic black suit with a white shirt and black bowtie.

Wunmi Mosaku wote Louis Vuitton (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Wunmi Mosaku, the Sinners star nominated for best actress in a supporting role, wore a sequinned teal gown with an asymmetric neckline and cut-out on one shoulder, by Louis Vuitton.

One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Up-and-comer Chase Infiniti, who appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another, chose springtime hues for her pale purple gown by French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

The form-fitting bodice was accentuated by a billowing ruffled skirt, and Infiniti kept her look relaxed with her micro braids left loose.

Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve (Gregory Bull/AP)

Also opting for colour on the carpet was Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve, nominated for the best actress award for her role in Sentimental Value.

Reinsve also wore a Louis Vuitton creation: a vivid red strapless dress with an asymmetric hem. She leaned into the minimalism of the look with simple, slicked back hair, no necklace and strappy sandals.

Demi Moore on the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Demi Moore, who was nominated at last year’s Oscars for her role in The Substance, proved feathers are the trend of the season in dramatic gown.

The sculptural strapless look was almost entirely covered with black feathers that gave a green tinge around the midriff. The outfit was by Gucci, following Moore sitting front row at the Italian brand’s latest fashion show in Milan last month.

Nicole Kidman posing on the red carpet (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Nicole Kidman also showed that feathers is a big trend this awards season, wearing a pink Chanel ensemble.