In Pictures: Stars grace the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards
This year’s Oscars are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
By contributor Press Association Reporters
Published
For Hollywood’s biggest night, celebrities pay as much attention to their red-carpet attire as their speeches. It’s a night to leave a mark not just on Hollywood but on best-dressed lists and even make fashion history.
Colour dominated the Oscars red carpet as stars from Renate Reinsve to Chase Infiniti stunned in their custom gowns ahead of the ceremony on Sunday.
Rose Byrne brought old Hollywood glamour to the carpet in a chic custom black Dior gown embroidered with colourful beaded flowers.