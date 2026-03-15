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In Pictures: Stars grace the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards

This year’s Oscars are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

By contributor Press Association Reporters
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Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Stars grace the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards
Jessie Buckley arrives at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre (Gregory Bull/AP)

For Hollywood’s biggest night, celebrities pay as much attention to their red-carpet attire as their speeches. It’s a night to leave a mark not just on Hollywood but on best-dressed lists and even make fashion history.

Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku arrives at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Gregory Bull/AP)
Jessie Buckley
Best actress nominee Jessie Buckley opted for red and pink Chanel for her red carpet appearance(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chase Infiniti
Chase Infiniti wore a pale lavender mermaid style ruffle dress by Louis Vuitton (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Colour dominated the Oscars red carpet as stars from Renate Reinsve to Chase Infiniti stunned in their custom gowns ahead of the ceremony on Sunday.

Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve in a classic red Louis Vuitton strapless dress with a high side slit (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Demi Moore
Demi Moore arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana was among the early arrivals (Gregory Bull/AP)

Rose Byrne brought old Hollywood glamour to the carpet in a chic custom black Dior gown embroidered with colourful beaded flowers.

Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne in a strapless black fishtail gown by Dior (Gregory Bull/AP)
Elle Fanning
Best supporting actress nominee Elle Fanning graces the red carpet (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the Dolby Theatre (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Audrey Nuna
Audrey Nuna on the red carpet (Gregory Bull/AP)
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet poses for cameras (Gregory Bull/AP)
Wagner Moura
Wagner Moura is nominated in the best actor category for The Secret Agent (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Conan O’Brien with Liza Powel O’Brien
Host Conan O’Brien with Liza Powel O’Brien (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)