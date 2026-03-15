Ellie Goulding: ‘Incredibly powerful’ to ‘give a voice to mother nature’ for WWF

Ellie Goulding has said it was “incredibly powerful” to become the “voice of mother nature” as part of her work with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The chart-topping pop star, 39, is also an activist and philanthropist, having raised awareness for environmental causes and women’s issues.

Goulding, who has been an ambassador for WWF since 2022, has teamed up with the charity to help create its first sonic logo.

Goulding is known for the songs Burn, Love Me Like You Do, and River (James Manning/PA)

The auditory logo was co-created with MassiveMusic, and is a series of sounds inspired by nature accompanied by vocals from Goulding, which will be used to represent the charity.

WWF worked with a biophilic composer to record the bioelectric signals of bamboo, which is the main food source of the panda – the charity’s physical logo and symbol.

The musical patterns of the signals from the bamboo were then translated into a melody which was combined with Goulding’s singing to form its sonic logo.

The sound is said to bring together the sounds of wildlife, the elements and humans, and was designed to represent our living planet and ecosystem.

WWF said that by launching the initiative on Mother’s Day it hopes to highlight the shared aim between motherhood and conservation, which it says is protecting the world for future generations.

Ellie Goulding was made an MBE in the King’s New Year honours list (Ian West/PA)

Goulding said: “When WWF approached me with the idea of giving a voice to mother nature – bringing humans, wildlife and the elements together – it felt incredibly powerful.

“This isn’t just a sound – it’s a call to protect what we love and a reminder that mother nature is alive, responsive and connected to us, and I’m honoured to help give voice to something that so often goes unheard.”

Goulding is also a global environmental ambassador for the UN, and was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s New Year Honours list for services to biodiversity and the climate.

Mel Fenwick, head of brand at WWF, said: “Having Ellie Goulding lend her voice to this project makes the connection between us and nature incredibly powerful.

“Ellie has long been passionate about the environment, and, as a mother herself, her voice brings a deeply personal and emotional dimension to the idea of mother nature.

“Together, we hope this sound reminds people that nature is alive – and that protecting it matters to all of us.”