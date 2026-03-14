Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot axed, says Sarah Michelle Gellar

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has confirmed the Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot has been axed.

It was reported last year that the beloved 90s series would return with a new Hulu show, Buffy The Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, with Gellar returning as Buffy Summers in a series directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao.

Gellar, 48, confirmed in a video shared on Saturday that the new show would no longer go ahead, claiming that the streamer decided “not to move forward” with the series.

Addressing her 4.9 million followers on Instagram, she said: “I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me.

“Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy New Sunnydale.

“I want to thank Chloe Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish, yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloe, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me, but to all of you. And this doesn’t change any of that.”

She signed off referencing one of the infamous quotes from the series and said: “I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you could still beep me.”

The teen drama ran for seven seasons, from 1997 until 2003, and followed Buffy as she navigated through high school while also hunting and fighting vampires, demons and other creatures.

The series also starred How I Met Your Mother’s Alyson Hannigan, Charmed actress Charisma Carpenter and the late Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg.

Hulu have been contacted for comment.