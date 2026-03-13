Tommy Fury looking forward to ‘great day’ at star-studded Cheltenham Festival

Boxer Tommy Fury has said he is looking forward to a “great day” as he was among the stars in attendance on day four of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

The 26-year-old wore a long, grey dogtooth trench coat over an all black ensemble, consisting of trousers and a turtleneck, to the annual event at Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday.

Fury, also known for his stint on ITV dating show Love Island in 2019 where he met his partner Molly-Mae Hague, paired the simple outfit with black leather boots and his black hair was slicked back.

Tommy Fury was one of the famous faces at Cheltenham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking to media at the event, he said: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s a great day. It’s a massive day. Best of luck to anybody taking part.”

Fury also added that it is his “first time” attending Cheltenham Festival.

The boxer was not the only celebrity at the racing event, as actress Celia Imrie was pictured in a long emerald green trench coat over a white collared shirt, which she paired with black suede boots.

The 73-year-old actress, who recently starred in the first series of BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors, accessorised the outfit with a teal handbag, and a silver necklace with an ornate pendant.

Celia Imrie starred in Celebrity Traitors (Adam Gasson for The Jockey Club/PA)

Elsewhere, actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin was pictured wearing a chestnut brown tweed suit which he dressed down with a black t-shirt underneath.

The actor, known for starring in romantic film series After, paired the outfit with matching brown shoes and a black newsboy cap, and was pictured alongside fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper.

TV personality Jeremy Clarkson was also at the event wearing a white check shirt and a bright red tie paired with navy trousers, and wore a brown trench coat over the ensemble as he covered up from the cold.

He was pictured with his partner, actress Lisa Hogan, who wore a white shirt, grey trousers and black jacket, which she accessorised with a navy newsboy cap, grey handbag and black sunglasses.

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan were at the racing event (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, Dame Mary Berry wore a mocha-coloured coat, a white turtleneck and a matching white sun hat and was all smiles as she attended the event with her daughter, Belles.

Also among the celebrities were TV presenter Nick Knowles, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and model Jodie Kidd.

Members of the Royal family were also in attendance, including Mike and Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips.