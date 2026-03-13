There are not many musicals like Kinky Boots, says star Johannes Radebe

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has said there are “not many musicals” like Kinky Boots, and that it is the only fitting show for a “big, black, flamboyant, happy somebody” like himself.

The South African dancer, who made his debut on British TV with Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, first joined the cast of the Olivier and Tony award-winning musical in 2025 as drag queen Lola, ahead of its run at the London Coliseum later this year.

The show follows the story of Charlie Price, who inherits his family’s failing shoe factory and develops a line of high-heeled boots after meeting cabaret performer Lola.

Johannes Radebe in his role as drag queen Lola (Ian West/PA)

Radebe will star in the new production, directed by Nikolai Foster, alongside singer and actor Matt Cardle who rose to fame winning ITV singing competition The X Factor in 2010.

Speaking to media during a photocall at the London Coliseum on Friday, Radebe has praised the production as a “beautiful show” and says it has an appeal that will “blow people’s minds”.

The 38-year-old recalled rehearsals for Strictly in 2019, when he was asked by his partner about what musical he would love to do and said: “I was like – Kinky Boots. It’s the only musical fitting for a big, black, flamboyant, happy somebody.

“Not many of these musicals are out there.

“To be able to be afforded this opportunity to come to the biggest theatre in London… I wake up every single day and my stomach still flips because I can’t believe that we actually achieved it.”

Johannes Radebe said his stomach ‘flips every day’ as he cannot believe he is performing in Kinky Boots (Ian West/PA)

He added: “It took a lot of work, as you can imagine, but it honestly is a dream come true.”

Radebe recalled meeting composer and lyricist of the show, pop star Cyndi Lauper, and said: “It was just lovely. She’s just a down-to-earth woman who’s absolutely talented.”

He added: “She sat us down at the time and she said, ‘Listen, the importance of all of this is that you go out there and you tell the story, because the world needs it right now’.

“She’s absolutely divine.”

The Strictly star added that the “biggest thing” he noticed while playing the role last year was the audience’s reaction, and said: “It was seeing the men, the fathers, the brothers, the sons that came to the show who would write back to me at times and just say ‘thank you for that’.

“I just thought to myself, here we are with what we do on stage. Shifting culture, changing lives… and I couldn’t think of something much more wonderful.

“There’s a lot of musicals out there, but I do believe that Kinky has got heart, and it does change people’s hearts.”

Matt Cardle stars as Charlie Price alongside Johannes Radebe (Ian West/PA)

Cardle, 42, has enjoyed a theatre career since 2015 starring in shows such as & Juliet and Strictly Ballroom.

He said the role of Charlie Price was “very daunting” to take on, adding: “I have seen the show before, and I’ve seen what has been done with it as far as Charlie goes, and they’re very big shoes to fill.

“It was more weighing on me at the start of the process, finding my way to the show and finding my Charlie.

“I’m still on that journey, as we’ve only just finished our five previews, but I’m having a whale of time already.”

The London production will run for 17 weeks from March 17 to July 11 2026.