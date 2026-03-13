Stars send messages of support to TV dating coach Mel Schilling

Presenters including Davina McCall and Holly Willoughby have sent messages of support to TV star Mel Schilling after she was told her cancer is now untreatable.

The 54-year-old Australian, who rose to fame as a relationship coach on Married At First Sight (Mafs), said she now has cancer in the left side of her brain and doctors have told her “there is nothing further they can do”.

In a post on Instagram, Schilling said her “world changed” in an instant after being told that her cancer had spread and her “light is starting to fade”.

McCall, who had surgery for breast cancer in October, commented on Schilling’s post, writing: “Hey xxxxx sending you love and light,” followed by a heart emoji.

Willoughby wrote: “Sending so much love… thinking of you and the family.”

Australian pop singer Dannii Minogue also sent a message of support, writing: “You are small but mighty, with such a huge heart.

“I have not known you long, but you are so loved by so many. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family.

“Looking forward to holding your tiny hand, laughing so loud and dancing it off. Always here to bring you some Aussie sunshine.”

Schilling, who offers relationship advice on Channel 4 reality dating show Married At First Sight, had treatment for colon cancer in 2023.

But a routine scan months later found “small nodules” in her lungs which have since spread to parts of her brain, causing “blinding headaches and numbness” down the right side of her body.

The TV personality said that while filming Mafs she underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy, and has now been told that there is nothing further that can be done to treat the cancer.

She said: “Over the past two years, while filming Mafs, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a ground-breaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.

“Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side.

“After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.

“Hearing those words changes everything.

Mel Schilling thanked people for their messages of support (Alamy/PA)

“My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.

“Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

She thanked people for messaging her words of encouragement and support and said they have helped “shape the mindset” she needed to “keep fighting”.

Schilling added: “If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”

It comes after Schilling announced she would be stepping back from the Australian version of the programme after 12 seasons on the expert panel.

In a statement shared online, Channel 4 said Mafs Australia expert John Aiken will step in to replace Schilling for the remainder of the UK series, which is currently being filmed.

The broadcaster said: “All of us at Channel 4 are immeasurably saddened by the news about Mel’s health, and are sending all of our love and support to Mel and her family.”