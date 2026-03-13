Harry Styles bags UK number one single and album in second chart double

Harry Styles has topped the UK charts and claimed a number one chart double for the second time following the release of his new album, the Official Charts Company has announced.

The 12-track record – titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – was released on Friday and has already shot to the top of the album chart, while his latest single American Girls has peaked on the singles chart.

The 32-year-old’s last album, Harry’s House, and single As It Was also bagged him a chart double after their release in 2022.

Harry Styles performing during the Brit Awards 2026 (Doug Peters/PA)

The Official Charts Company said the former One Direction star has had the biggest opening week for a male solo artist in nine years, since Ed Sheeran released his album Divide in 2017.

The record is his first release in almost four years, and has also topped the UK vinyl albums chart for the most physical records sold.

It is also the biggest selling vinyl of 2026 to date, according to the Official Charts Company.

Styles rocketed to global fame in One Direction – alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson – after the group were formed on ITV singing competition The X Factor in 2010.

His solo career was launched after he and his bandmates went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Malik left the group, and he has gone on to achieve global success, winning multiple Grammy and Brit awards.

This week marks Styles’ third number one album and is his fourth number one single as a solo artist.

Elsewhere on the albums chart, singer-songwriter Olivia Dean sits at second place with her Brit-certified gold record, The Art Of Loving.

Morrissey is in the third spot with his album Make-Up Is A Lie which he is currently touring, having received backlash after cancelling a gig in Spain on Thursday due to “sleep deprivation”.

The remaining albums in the top five were: Fleetwood Mac compilation 50 Years – Don’t Stop at four; and The Romantic by Bruno Mars at five.

Over on the UK singles chart, Worcestershire-born star Styles has snagged three spots in the top five with American Girls at one, Aperture at four and Ready Steady Go at five.

Grammy-winner Dean’s single with Sam Fender, titled Rein Me In, has been knocked down to two after enjoying three weeks at the summit.

Making up the rest of the top five is singer Bella Kay at three with her TikTok viral song ILoveItILoveItILoveIt.