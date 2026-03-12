TV star Mel Schilling: I honestly don’t know how long I have left

The doctors of TV star Mel Shilling have told her “there is nothing further they can do” to treat her cancer.

The 54-year-old, who rose to fame as a relationship coach on Married At First Sight (MAFS), has said she now has cancer in the left side of her brain and that her light is “starting to fade”.

The TV personality, known for offering relationship advice on the hit Channel 4 reality dating show, had treatment for colon cancer in 2023.

But a routine scan months later found “small nodules” in her lungs which have since spread to parts of her brain, causing “blinding headaches and numbness” down the right side of her body.

Schilling said while filming MAFS she underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy, and has now been told that there is nothing further that can be done to treat the cancer.

She said: “Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.

“Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side.

“After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.

“Hearing those words changes everything.

Mel Schilling thanked people for their messages of support (Alamy/PA)

“My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.”

“Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

She thanked people for messaging her words of encouragement and support and said they have helped “shape the mindset” she needed to “keep fighting”.

Schilling added: “If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”

It comes after Schilling announced she would be stepping back from the Australian version of the programme after 12 seasons on the expert panel.

In a statement shared online, Channel 4 said MAFS Australia expert John Aiken will step in to replace Schilling for the remainder of the UK series, which is currently being filmed.

“Over five series of Married at First Sight UK, and twelve series of Married at First Sight Australia, Mel has become a hugely valued and much-loved part of the Channel 4 family; to many of us she is a friend as well as a colleague.

“Her wisdom, warmth, humour and kindness shine through, and these qualities mean that everyone involved in MAFS, from the producers and contributors, to the viewers, love and respect her as much as we do.

“MAFS UK is currently filming and, with Mel’s blessing, her good friend and fellow MAFS Australia expert, John Aiken, has done us the great favour of stepping in for her for this series.”

The production company which makes the UK version of the dating show, CPL, also said they were “shocked” and “deeply saddened” to learn about her diagnosis.

CPL continued: “She is not only a valued colleague but a dear friend, and has played an integral role in the success of Married At First Sight over many years.

“Mel is greatly loved and respected by everyone at CPL, and our thoughts with her and her family as they face this profoundly difficult time.

“We are sending our love, strength and unwavering support.”