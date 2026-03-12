The Traitors star Stephen Libby auctioning clothes

The Traitors star Stephen Libby, who became known on the show for his slick sense of fashion, is selling items from his wardrobe on eBay.

Libby, who won the most recent series of the hit BBC show, will be donating all the proceeds to Scottish charity, The Leanne Fund, which supports those affected by cystic fibrosis.

The cyber security consultant, who comes from the Isle of Lewis, showed off his love of vintage clothes on the programme, with a preference for a 1970s look of cropped jackets, geometric patterns, wide legged trousers and lots of colour.

Among the items due to go live on eBay on Thursday are a pair of Vagabond loafers, Cos trousers, and Second Skin shorts.

All items will start bidding at 99 pence.

Stephen Libby has become known for his love of tailored suits (Ian West/PA)

Amy Bannerman, eBay’s pre-loved style director, said: “Pre‑loved fashion has exploded in the last few years, and I think that’s down to a mix of cultural shift, celebrity influence and a growing desire for pieces that feel more individual and considered.

“Items with real character, whether that’s a beautifully cut 70s jacket like the one Stephen is auctioning, or a rare vintage handbag, they have huge appeal because they bring something unique to a wardrobe.

“Platforms like eBay have made it easier than ever to find those standout pieces, with curated edits helping shoppers discover great items and Authenticity Guarantee giving buyers added confidence.”

“What’s also exciting is that selling pre-loved is now just as much a part of the experience as buying.

“More people are realising there’s incredible value sitting in their wardrobes and love the idea of giving great pieces a second life rather than letting them gather dust.”

Libby won the fourth series of the popular reality game show alongside fellow traitor Rachel Duffy, with the pair becoming the first to win as a team of Traitors.

In an interview with Esquire magazine in January, Libby said he likes to “wear what I feel like I look good in” and got into vintage clothing when he was at university in Glasgow.

The auction runs until March 17.