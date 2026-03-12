The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors to air on BBC until 2030

The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors will continue to air on the BBC until at least 2030 after the corporation signed a new three-year deal for the hit shows.

The popular reality TV programme, made by Studio Lambert Scotland, has been a ratings hit for the BBC since it launched in 2022, with its latest season recording a peak audience of 9.6 million people.

The broadcaster has revealed there will be new series of the show each year as part of its agreement, which will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Claudia Winkleman has hosted The Traitors since it first launched in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “We are proud to remain faithful to The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors until 2030 and wanted to say a big thank you to the outstanding team at Studio Lambert Scotland for bringing it to screen.

“We can’t wait to share many more twists and turns with viewers all across the UK in the coming years.”

Stephen Lambert, chief executive of Studio Lambert, said: “The Traitors has become a genuine television phenomenon across the world, but especially in the UK, and we’re thrilled to continue the journey with the BBC.

“It’s hugely exciting that audiences will have many more years of strategy, suspense and shocking twists still to come.”

Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie announced the deal at a Royal Television Society event in London on Thursday, and said he would be watching the reality gameshow “as a faithful licence fee payer”.

Set in the Highlands and hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors follows a group of 22 contestants – the majority of whom are known as faithfuls – as they try to seek out the murderous traitors among them who kill off players in the middle of the night in an attempt to win a cash prize.

Following the success of the civilian version of the show, the BBC launched its first celebrity spin-off series last autumn.

Alan Carr won the first celebrity version of the show (Ian West/PA)

The Celebrity Traitors featured a star-studded cast including Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross and Paloma Faith, and brought in an average audience of 14.9 million people during its run – the biggest TV audience of 2025.

According to the broadcaster, The Celebrity Traitors hit a peak of 15.4 million viewers for its nail-biting finale, which saw comedian Alan Carr snatch victory from faithful historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.

The UK version of the show was adapted from the original Dutch version called De Verraders, which was created in 2021.

The franchise has seen global success, with adaptations in countries including Ireland, Australia, France, Canada and the US.

The award-winning show is also being adapted for a theatrical production which is set to debut in London in 2027.