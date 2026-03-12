Pussycat Dolls to reform for 53-date world tour

The Pussycat Dolls have announced that they are reforming for a world tour, and are also releasing a new single.

The American girl group, who burst onto the music scene with Don’t Cha in 2005, released three top 10 albums during the 2000s.

Originally a six-piece, the new line-up is made up of only Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts – who were all original members.

Their new tour – named PCD Forever – will see them play 53 dates in the UK, US and Europe from June.

Their new single, Club Song, was co-written by Scherzinger and is released on Thursday – their first new music since 2019’s React.

The group has also announced the 20th anniversary release of their debut album, 2005’s PCD, and its follow-up, Doll Domination, which was originally released in 2008.

Both will be re-issued on May 8, and will feature previously unreleased tracks.

The tour will kick off in California on June 4, with its first UK show at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on September 29.

The group will then play eight other UK dates in Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow and other cities, before ending at The O2 in London on October 13.

The group – who were also known for singles including Hush Hush, Bottle Pop’ (featuring Snoop Dogg), and Whatcha Think About That (featuring Missy Elliott) – had planned to play a reunion world tour in 2020, but it was cancelled due to Covid.

Scherzinger has enjoyed success both in the UK and US since last performing with the Pussycat Dolls, appearing as a judge on The X Factor over a number of series.

In 2024, she won the Olivier award for best actress in a musical for her performance in Sunset Boulevard in the West End, and received a Tony award in the US the following year after the show transferred to Broadway.

Meanwhile Wyatt and Roberts, who both left the Pussycat Dolls in 2010, have appeared in several reality TV shows and Roberts has performed in the West End and is a presenter on Heart Radio.

Fans in the UK can sign up for early access to tickets for the tour at pcdforever.com by March 16, while tickets go on general sale from March 20.