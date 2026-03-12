Pat Sharp reflects on ‘nice memory’ hosting ’90s gameshow Fun House

Pat Sharp has reflected on his time as a TV presenter for popular gameshow Fun House as a “nice memory” as he remembered the 1990s.

The broadcaster reminisced on the decade as he unveiled a new attraction inspired by the era at Legoland Windsor, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the theme park.

Sharp, 64, was the face of the hit ITV children’s show for a decade. In the show contestants competed for prizes including toys, games and holidays.

Speaking about the era, he said: “The ’90s were very colourful for me, because I was doing Fun House throughout the whole decade, and this was the biggest kid show pretty much of all time, I think.

“It was on a Friday afternoon, and my clothes were leery and bright, and the games were messy and gungy, and there were Go Karts, and there was fun-filled games, and it was just bright and colourful, much like Legoland. It’s a nice memory for me.

“I’ve done lots of shows, but that’s my best known one, and the one I’m most sort of known for.

“I get so many people saying to me, like, ‘Oh, you made my childhood because there were only four (TV) channels and I didn’t have Facebook’. So it’s a really nice accolade for me.”

Sharp has teamed up with Legoland Windsor to unveil its latest addition to its Miniland attraction, which showcases miniature recreations of world landmarks.

A ‘1996 High Street’ in Miniland at Legoland Windsor (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

The new addition to the theme park, titled 1996 High Street, has been described as a nostalgic tribute to British ’90s culture, and includes miniature figures of pop bands, shop signage and football scenes from the era.

The model, which took more than 171 hours to create, will be on display in Miniland until the end of the year.

Sharp said: “I’m absolutely chuffed to be part of Legoland Windsor Resort’s 30th birthday celebrations.

“Stepping in as the honorary model maker to add the finishing touches to ‘1996 High Street’ is pure ’90s magic.

“This scene is bursting with nostalgia and brilliant details, and I can’t wait for families to see it and relive that ‘wow’ moment from the year the attraction first opened.”

Vice president at Legoland Windsor Resort, Ramesh Ganeson, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, it’s fantastic to see generations of families come together to create even more awesome memories where imaginations and creativity unleash in the world of play.

Pat Sharp unveils ‘1996 High Street’ in Miniland at Legoland Windsor Resort (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

“It’s the perfect opportunity to reflect on the iconic ’90s era and encourage families of all ages to build with us year after year.

“Unveiling our new ‘1996 High Street’ scene in Miniland is the perfect way to rewind and reflect on where all the fun began in March 1996.”