Netflix confirms KPop Demon Hunters sequel

Award-winning animated film KPop Demon Hunters will return for a sequel, Netflix has announced.

The musical movie follows K-pop band Huntr/X – made up of Rumi, Mira and Zoey – who use their secret identities to protect their fans from a growing supernatural threat, the rival boy band and demons in disguise, Saja Boys.

On Thursday the streamer confirmed a follow-up film with Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to direct.

“There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

The film stars The Hangover’s Ken Jeong, Hellboy actor Daniel Dae Kim, and the singing voices behind the K-pop superstars Ejae (Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira) and Rei Ami (Zoey).

It debuted in June 2025 and became Netflix’s most popular movie of all time with more than 325 million views in its first 91 days of being released, according to Netflix website Tudum.

Appelhans added: “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home.

“We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve, and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

The film has since been nominated for two Oscars and secured a string of trophies including at the Critics’ Choice awards and the Golden Globes, where it won best animated motion picture.

Its hit track Golden became the first K-Pop song to win a Grammy Award, taking home the prize for the best song written for visual media earlier this year.

It has also been nominated for the best original song Oscar award.

Golden climbed to the top of the official singles chart last August and became the first K-pop number one in 13 years.