MPs urge people to have their say on future of BBC

MPs are inviting people to have their say on the future of the BBC as it looks at the future purpose, governance and funding of the corporation.

The Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee said on Thursday that it is inviting written submissions as part of its inquiry into the Charter Review.

The review, which sets out how the broadcaster is governed, regulated and funded, takes place about every 10 years, with the charter due to expire in December 2027.

It has been suggested that the fixed-term charter should be brought to an end while other issues that are being considered include reforming the licence fee and different ways of optimising the BBC’s commercial activities.

Improving the BBC’s engagement and consultation processes, and attracting young audiences, are also being looked at.

The review comes during a difficult year for the BBC, with director-general Tim Davie due to step down next month following a series of scandals at the corporation.

Last summer, it faced criticism for its live broadcast of punk duo Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury Festival set, as the group led chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their performance.

In November, it emerged that the BBC selectively edited a speech made by Donald Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack for a Panorama documentary.

And last month a racial slur was broadcast during its coverage of the Bafta film awards, which was described by Mr Davie as a “genuine mistake”.

CMS committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage said: “The Charter Review presents a real chance to secure the long-term health of the BBC, which is in a parlous state after a series of high-profile slip-ups over a turbulent last 12 months.

“With a constantly changing media landscape and shifts in audience habits, it is refreshing that the BBC has recognised that the current funding model is unsustainable and that sticking with the status quo will lead to managed decline.

“Our inquiry will be looking at the issue of funding, as well as the overall purpose, role and governance of the corporation, to ensure it remains a trusted cornerstone of our culture and society long into the future.”

The Government’s consultation on the charter closed on Tuesday, with the BBC publishing its submission last week.

The deadline for written submissions to the cross-party committee of MPs is April 17.