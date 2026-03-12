Jane Fallon will have surgery later this month following breast cancer diagnosis

Best selling novelist Jane Fallon has said she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo surgery later this month.

The writer, 65, who is also the long-term partner of comedian Ricky Gervais, is known for penning Getting Rid Of Matthew and Faking Friends.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, Fallon explained how a routine breast screening, known as a mammogram, late last year led to her diagnosis.

“About a month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer – very early stage thankfully & the prognosis is excellent.

“I had a routine mammogram a week before Christmas. I had no symptoms but the brilliant radiographer spotted something iffy & sent me for further tests & eventually a biopsy.

“Since then I’ve had more mammograms, more biopsies and an MRI so they can pinpoint the problem area precisely.”

The writer reassured her 35.4k followers that she is getting “incredible care” and is ready to get the treatment “over with”.

She continued: “It’s been a lot, I’m not going to lie. But, my surgery is scheduled for the week after next and I just want to get it over with now.

“I’m getting incredible care and all will be fine but I’m not engaging with much beyond audiobooks & jigsaws.”

Jane Fallon arriving with partner Ricky Gervais at the celebrity screening of Muppets Most Wanted at the Curzon Mayfair (Justin Tallis/PA)

The carousel of images included a photograph of Fallon followed by a teddy bear called Dr Eric and another photo of her cat “Nurse Pickle” wearing a digital nurse outfit.

According to the NHS, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in the UK and can sometimes spread to other parts of the body if not treated, known as secondary breast cancer.

Symptoms include a lump, swelling in the breast, chest or armpit, change in the skin of the breast, and change in size or shape of one or both breasts.

Mammograms can help detect breast cancer that is too small to feel or see, with treatment more likely to be successful if caught early.

Fallon has written 14 books including Got You Back, Queen Bee and her latest novel Welcome to the Neighbourhood.

Her debut novel, Getting Rid of Matthew, is being adapted for film and stars Wild Child actress Emma Roberts, Legally Blonde’s Luke Wilson and The Hangover’s Heather Graham.