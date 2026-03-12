‘Heartbroken’ Kaye Adams denies misconduct allegations while at the BBC

Broadcaster Kaye Adams has said she is “heartbroken” to hear the “malicious stories” about her following her departure from the BBC and denied allegations of misconduct.

The Scottish radio host, 63, was taken off air from her BBC Radio Scotland morning programme last year reportedly due to allegations about her behaviour.

Adams addressed a number of the accusations in a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday where she denied that she berated an intern or used a misogynistic slur.

She said: “I’m aware of malicious stories circulating about the reasons for my departure from BBC Scotland.

“I’ve tried to keep a dignified silence but these attacks on my character are now so persistent, they can no longer go unchallenged.

“I categorically deny using a misogynistic slur 14 years ago and I’m horrified at its invention more than a decade later.

“It is absolutely not a word I would have used.

“As for ‘berating an intern’, this is simply untrue.

“Regarding the allegation that I threw a pencil while alone in an empty studio, words fail me.

“I am heartbroken that 15 years of hard work and dedication to BBC Scotland is being reduced to this.

“There’s really nothing more I can say apart from offer my heart-felt thanks to friends and colleagues – junior and senior – across the corporation who have sent their good wishes and support.”

The BBC has not commented on the reason for Adams’ departure but the broadcaster confirmed earlier this month that Adams would not be returning to the role.

In October, Adams said her name had been “dragged through the mud” after she was taken off her programme.

Adams joined BBC Scotland in 2010 and is also a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

In 2022, she appeared on BBC One dancing programme Strictly Come Dancing and was a contestant on the third series of Celebrity MasterChef.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on individual cases. We do take any reports concerning our values not being upheld extremely seriously, and when required have robust processes in place to investigate.”