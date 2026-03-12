Charity auction to be held in honour of environmental activist Jane Goodall

A charity auction is to be held in honour of the late environmental activist Dame Jane Goodall.

The conservationist, who was a world-leading expert on chimpanzee behaviour, died in October at the age of 91.

The Hope Gala will support both the Jane Goodall Institute UK and Roots & Shoots UK, and will be held in central London on March 23.

Among the lots on sale are three exclusive pieces by acclaimed street artist Mr Brainwash, which were inspired by Dame Jane, who was a UN Messenger of Peace.

One of the pieces by Mr Brainwash (Jane Goodall Institute UK/PA)

They include a portrait of Dame Jane rendered in Mr Brainwash’s signature style, which will be auctioned and then donated to London’s Science Museum for 10 years where it will be displayed with a plaque stating who it was donated by.

The event will be hosted by actor James Nesbitt and feature a live performance from Jess Glynne.

The auction will be livestreamed so that those not in attendance are also able to take part in selected bidding.

Dame Jane, whose research on chimpanzees was the longest field study ever undertaken of any group of animals in the wild, began her studies in Tanzania in 1960.

In 1977 she founded the Jane Goodall Institute, which works to protect chimpanzees and supports youth projects aimed at benefiting animals and the environment.