Amber Davies pulls out of Legally Blonde musical shows with ‘lingering illness’

Amber Davies has pulled out of upcoming Legally Blonde The Musical shows as she says her body is “fighting for its life” while she is struggling with a “lingering illness”.

The former Love Island star, 29, plays the role of Elle Woods in the production, which kicked off its UK and Ireland tour last month.

On Wednesday night, Davies shared posts to her Instagram story to inform her 1.3 million followers that she would be taking a break from the production following advice from her doctor.

The reality TV star posted a black-and-white mirror selfie, taken in costume as her character Elle Woods, and text on screen read: “Ok update: After talking to my doctor, being on antibiotics and trying to recover whilst doing shows is getting me and my health NOWHERE.

“Been working on this lingering illness for a month now so I’ll be off again from my beautiful Elle Woods.

“This is the last thing I want, but there’s no other way. I fear if I keep ‘pushing through’ I will be battling with this for longer than I need to be.

“I can’t wait to be back on stage and feel like me again.”

Davies signed off the post by thanking her followers and in an additional post, she wrote: “Also I keep having to remind myself I went from Gatsby, to a last (minute) Strictly, then to Elle so my body’s evidently fighting for its life.

“I also keep reminding myself that it’s ok to be poorly, we are human.

“Just a reminder there’s absolutely never a right time to be poorly in a musical theatre schedule so you must, for your own sanity, go with the flow.”

Amber Davies picked up a WhatsOnStage award for her role in the London production of The Great Gatsby (Ian West/PA)

Davies did not state when she will be returning to the stage as Elle Woods.

The tour, which will conclude in January 2027, is currently in Milton Keynes – with upcoming dates in Southend, Canterbury, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Legally Blonde The Musical is based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Browning and the 2001 cult classic film starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge.

It follows the story of pink-obsessed sorority girl Elle Woods, who enrols into Harvard Law to win back her ex-boyfriend, who dumped her to attend the same school.

Davies has embarked on a musical theatre career since winning the third series of ITV show Love Island in 2017.

She since had a string of West End roles including in the London production of The Great Gatsby, which won her the prize for best supporting performer in a musical award at the WhatsOnStage awards last week.

Davies was also a finalist on the latest series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, having joined the show at short notice to replace fellow former Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, who was forced to leave after fracturing her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.