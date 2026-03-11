Stars back campaign to end ‘unacceptably high levels of hunger’ in Scotland

Campaigners are urging Scotland’s politicians to tackle “unacceptably high levels of hunger and hardship” – with new figures showing a charity handed out almost 220,000 emergency food parcels last year.

Trussell provided 218,838 handouts of food in 2025 – the equivalent of 600 parcels a day, or one every two-and-a-half minutes.

While the total was down by 13% from 2024, 67,752 of the parcels provided last year were for children.

The figures were released by the charity as a host of celebrities – including Succession star Brian Cox – backed its call for political parties to commit to a plan to end the need for food banks for good in Scotland.

Brian Cox said food banks ‘shouldn’t have to exist in a just and compassionate society’ (Suzan Moore/PA)

Dundee-born Cox said: “No-one should have to turn to a food bank to get by. But shockingly, almost 220,000 emergency food parcels were distributed across Scotland last year – with so many of these provided for children.

“Food banks are a lifeline, but they shouldn’t have to exist in a just and compassionate society.

“That’s why I’m calling on all political parties in the Holyrood elections to commit to ending the need for food banks in Scotland for good. Because hunger is not inevitable.”

Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli meanwhile said: “Too many people are struggling to afford the essentials and will have no choice but to turn to their local food bank for support.

“Parents are being forced to ration nappies and people are opening food parcels to eat as soon as they leave the food bank.

Mark Bonnar said while food banks are a ‘lifeline’, they ‘shouldn’t be necessary’ (Ian West/PA)

“I don’t want to live in a country which stands by as people are forced to the brink like this.

“I stand with Trussell in putting pressure on all political parties in the Holyrood elections to commit to ending the need for food banks for good.”

Shetland actor Julie Graham also backed the call, saying: “It’s especially alarming how many children are experiencing this, struggling to get through a day at school on an empty stomach.

“That’s why I’m standing with Trussell and calling on all political parties in the Holyrood elections to commit to ending the need for food banks, so no-one has to go through this.”

Actor and Celebrity Traitors star Mark Bonnar said: “It’s shocking that so many people are still facing hunger and hardship in Scotland today. This shouldn’t be the case in 2026.

“Food banks are a lifeline, but they shouldn’t be necessary.”

Actor Gregor Fisher, who famously portrayed Rab C Nesbitt in the BBC comedy of the same name, said the number of Scots having to turn to food banks is “unacceptable”.

He added: “With almost 220,000 emergency food parcels being distributed to people across the country, and so many of these provided for children, it’s clear that the time for action is now.”

Cara Hilton, senior policy and public affairs manager at Trussell Scotland, said the figures show “too many people across Scotland are still being pushed to the brink”.

She added: “This is heartbreaking. No-one should be forced to turn to a food bank because they can’t afford the essentials we all need, like food, bills and toiletries.

“But right now, too many people are being forced to skip meals so their children can eat, or survive on cups of tea because they don’t have any food left in the cupboards.

“This Holyrood election, we need to see the political will to act on the unacceptably high levels of hunger and hardship.

“We must build a Scotland where everyone can afford the essentials, where every child has a decent start in life, and where charitable food provision is consigned to history.

“We urge all political parties and candidates to commit to a plan to end the need for food banks in Scotland for good.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The 13% reduction in the number of food parcels issued in Scotland is welcome and aligns with the findings in a report published last year that shows our social security benefits are helping more families avoid the use of food banks and to have healthy meals, while reducing food insecurity.

“No one should have to compromise on food or other essentials. Building on ongoing investment of over £3 billion per year to policies that tackle poverty and the cost of living, in 2026-27, we will continue to offer the most comprehensive cost-of-living support package in the UK while strengthening our public services.”