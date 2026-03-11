Matt Tebbutt was ‘only ever doing one series’ of Masterchef: The Professionals

TV host and chef Matt Tebbutt has said he was “only ever doing one series” of MasterChef: The Professionals, following reports he had been “axed” from the show.

The 52-year-old has confirmed he will no longer be a judge on the BBC cooking competition after appearing on its latest series.

In a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, Tebbutt said: “A lot of lovely people have contacted me about not doing the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

“I was only ever doing one series and I loved judging on it and will continue working with MasterChef.”

Tebbutt joined chefs Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti for the cooking competition’s 18th series, which aired earlier this year.

In September, it was revealed he would be taking part in the series and at the time, Tebbutt said working with Wareing and Galetti was “an absolute honour”.

He is best known as the host of BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen, and has also presented Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped and Drop Down Menu.

Tebbutt replaced the former face of the show, Gregg Wallace, who was sacked following a series of misconduct allegations relating to his time on the amateur series, MasterChef.

Wallace, who also co-presented the spin-off Celebrity MasterChef, issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate”, in the wake of an investigation which upheld 45 out of 83 allegations against him.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.